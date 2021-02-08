Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Research Size foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019 – 2025

Research report on “High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2025.

Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market valued approximately USD 6.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound technique is being widely adopted for diagnosis and treatment of various diseases such as cancer and others as it is found to be effective thrombolysis, hemostasis, tumor ablation and targeted drug delivery. The focused ultrasound waves destroys the damaged tissues precisely without harming the outside tissues.

The significant growth registered in forecast period is due to various factors including rising population with chronic diseases across the world and increasing use of HIFU in various treatments such as removal of excess subcutaneous fatty tissues, urinary disorders imaging. However strict regulations associated with approval of the technique is expected to restrain the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, The High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound market is segmented into Type and Applications. The Type segment is classified into Ultrasound-guided and MR-guided. The Applications segment is classified into prostate cancer, bone tumor and soft tissue and uterine fibroids. The Type segment is anticipated to dominate the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound considering the forthcoming years considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

oAccutome, Inc.

oBlatek, Inc.

oEDAP TMS

oJohnson & Johnson

oKoninklijke Philips N.V.

oMedtronic, Inc.

oSonacare Medical

oStryker Corporation

oSupersonic Imagine

oUltrasound Technologies Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oUltrasound-Guided

oMR-Guided

By Application:

oProstate Cancer

oBody Tumour and Soft Tissue

o Uterine Fibroids

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2015, 2016

Base year“ 2017

Forecast period“ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

