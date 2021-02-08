Banking BPS Market May See Big Move| Atos, Avaloq group, Capgemini

Over the past couple of decades, digitalization, automation, and centralization in the banking sector have been increased robustly over the past couple of decades. In addition to this, the growing prevalence of E-commerce activities has increased a need to outsource business process services to the information technology firms to employ automation in banking operations. Also, the adoption of banking BPS has also reduced the manpower required which in turn has fuelled quality and affordability of the banking services. Banking BPS is mainly adopted by the Tier I banks, where these firms outsource a number of banking services to the third parties to increase feasibility and efficiency in banking services. These services also minimize the risk as well as improved consumer satisfaction.

Latest released the research study on Global Banking BPS Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Banking BPS Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Banking BPS. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atos SE (France), Avaloq group AG (Switzerland), Capgemini SE (France), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (United States), Concentrix Corporation (United States), Firstsource Solutions Limited (India), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hexaware Technologies Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India) and NIIT Limited (India)

The Global Banking BPS Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Front Office (Customer Management Services, Document Management, Sales and Marketing Outsourcing), Middle Office (Insurance BPS, Banking BPS, Healthcare Providers BPS), Back Office (F&A Outsourcing, Procurement)), Mortgage and Loan BPS (Origination Services BPS, Mortgage and Loan Administration BPS), Service (Core Banking BPS, Mortgage and Loan BPS, Payment Services BPS, Securities Processing BPS), Securities Processing BPS (Portfolio Services BPS, Trade Services BPS), Payment Services BPS (Cheque Processing BPS, Credit Card Processing BPS, EFT Services BPS)

Market Drivers

Provides Flexibility and Operational Simplicity to the Banks

Increasing Digitalization and Industrialization across the Globe

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of E-Banking Operations and Banking Automation

Rising Strategic Alliances of IT companies with Tier I Banks

Restraints

Robust Competitive Rivalry Amongst the World Leading Banks

Lack of Automation Infrastructure from Underdeveloped Economies might Stagnate the Demand

Opportunities

Continues Technological Advancements and Growing Demand for Technology-Based Banking Solution Providers

Growing Number of Banking Business Service Process Providers and Minimized Prices

Challenges

Lack of Technologically & Financial Expert Professional with respect to Escalating Need

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Banking BPS Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Banking BPS Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Banking BPS market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Banking BPS Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Banking BPS

Chapter 4: Presenting the Banking BPS Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Banking BPS market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Banking BPS Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Banking BPS Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



