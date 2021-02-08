Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2021 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: AAK, Bunge Loders Croklaan, Wilmar International, Fuji Oil, Olam International, etc. | InForGrowth

February 8, 2021

Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2021 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: AAK, Bunge Loders Croklaan, Wilmar International, Fuji Oil, Olam International, etc.

The report titled Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Palm and Palm Kernel Oil market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Palm and Palm Kernel Oil industry. Growth of the overall Palm and Palm Kernel Oil market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Palm and Palm Kernel Oil industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Palm and Palm Kernel Oil market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Palm and Palm Kernel Oil market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Raw
  • Refined

    Palm and Palm Kernel Oil market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Confectionery
  • Food & Beverage
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • AAK
  • Bunge Loders Croklaan
  • Wilmar International
  • Fuji Oil
  • Olam International
  • Cargill
  • Mewah Group
  • 3F Industries Ltd
  • Nisshin Oillio Group
  • Manorama Group
  • Felda Iffco
  • Musim Mas
  • Intercontinental Specialty Fats (ISF)
  • The Pure Company
  • The Savannah Fruits Company
  • VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG
  • Akoma Cooperative
  • International Oils & Fats Limited

    Industrial Analysis of Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Palm

    Reasons to Purchase Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Palm and Palm Kernel Oil market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Palm and Palm Kernel Oil market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

