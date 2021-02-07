Europe Pest Control Market by Type and Application to 2026

The Europe pest control market accounted for revenue of $3.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $6.2 billion by 2025. This market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Pesticides are chemicals or mixtures of chemicals that are used for the purpose of mitigating pest damage. Pest control is the management of specific species of insects that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies, bed bugs, cockroaches, and others tend to reside in places where there are human activities that can lead to serious health issues, thus, pest management has gained significant importance in the recent years.

The growth of the pest control market is attributed to the factors such as increase in urban population all around the world, which has resulted in significant increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various pests such as rodents, cockroaches, and mosquitoes. This has resulted in increased demand for pest control management across the world. In addition, rapid migration is being witnessed from rural areas to urban centers, being more prevalent in developing countries of Europe. This has further increased the population density of urban areas, which in turns is anticipated to fuel the demand for pest control products and services.

Rise in concern of consumers from residential and commercial sectors toward maintaining health and hygiene has escalated the adoption of pest control products and services. Moreover, considerable rise has been witnessed in the prevalence of diseases caused by different kind of pests, hence making it essential to control them. However, health and environmental hazards caused by pesticides, due to their chemical content, is the significant factor anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The Europe pest control market is segmented based on type, pest type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. On the basis of pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The applications covered in the study include commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Rest of the Europe.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Rentokil Initial plc, Ecolab, Rollins, Inc., FMC Corporation, The ServiceMaster Company, LLC., Syngenta, Dodson Pest Control, Inc., and Lindsey Pest Services. Some of the other players are NBC Environment, Eastern Pest Control, JG Pest Control, Cleankill Pest Control, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Chemical

o Mechanical

o Biological

o Others

• By Pest type

o Insects

o Termites

o Rodents

o Others

• By Application

o Commercial

o Residential

o Agriculture

o Industrial

o Others

• By Region

o Eastern Europe

§ Poland

§ Czech Republic

§ Slovakia

§ Rest of Eastern Europe

o Western Europe

§ Germany

§ UK

§ France

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Austria

§ Switzerland

§ Netherlands

§ Belgium

§ Greece

§ Portugal

§ Ireland

§ Rest of Western Europe

o Rest of Europe

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Rentokil Initial Plc.

• Ecolab, Rollins, Inc.

• Anticimex

• FMC Corporation

• The ServiceMaster Company, LLC.

• Syngenta

• Dodson Pest Control, Inc.

• Lindsey Pest Services

The other players in the value chain include NBC Environment, Eastern Pest Control, JG Pest Control, Cleankill Pest Control, and others.

