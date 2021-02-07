AV Cables for Residential Market Current Situation And Growth Forecast to 2026

The global AV cables for residential market size was valued at $273.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $502.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. AV cables are the connecting components, which are used in multimedia devices for communication of audio and video signals. The cables either provide electrical, optical, or digital modes of transfer. Most of these cables have outer shield to transfer data without loss and are designed to carry maximum bandwidth with higher transfer rate.

The market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The demand for AV cables in the residential sector is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as surge in usage of audio video devices, increase in demand for 4K/UHD televisions, and rise in penetration of miniature multimedia devices. However, growth in adoption of wireless streaming platform hampers the market growth. Conversely, advancement in HDMI cable for higher bandwidth applications coupled with display technology and growth in the multimedia & entertainment industry in emerging economies is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the market.

The market is segmented into type, component, cable category, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into HDMI, RCA, DVI, VGA, and others. By component, it is bifurcated into connectors and adapters. The cable category segment includes copper cable, fiber optics, and coaxial cable. The copper cable market is subsegmented into CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, and CAT7. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Amphenol Corporation, AV Supply group, Black Box Corporation, Belden Inc., Commscope, Foxconn Technology Group (Belkin), LEGRAND SA, Nexans, WESCO International (Liberty AV), and Prysmian Group. The report also includes profiles of some distributors including Extron and Eurocables.

