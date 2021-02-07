Drip Irrigation Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2026

Global Drip Irrigation Market was valued at US$ 1.67 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.98 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.63% during a forecast period.

Agriculture segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for food as the population is growing across the globe. Drip irrigation helps to provide efficient food supply and innovation in the technology of drip irrigation are also driving the market growth. Field Crops is estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Rising the quality and quantity of yield due to using drip irrigation and also reduced the production cost these factors are driving the market growth by field crop type. Emitters segment is projected to lead the market growth during the forecast period.

Major driving factors of the market are rising requirement of saving water and nutrients and growing demand to provide water directly into the root areas and reduce loss. In addition, increasing water problems is expected to boost market growth in the agriculture sector. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of drip irrigation among consumers is also surging the market growth across the globe. Increasing implementation of a greenhouse is providing opportunities to the manufactures and at the same time, a high cost of the product is estimated to act as restraints to the market. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period growing demand for drip irrigation from developing countries such as India and China. In addition, rising economy, growing middle-class population, and government providing various funds to farmers are also boosting the market growth in a positive way in this region. China is projected to lead the market growth in this region owing to the rapid adoption of advanced agriculture equipment and technologies. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Drip Irrigation Market are EPC Industries Limited, Driptech Incorporated, Microjet Irrigation Systems, Rain Bird Corporation, and Rivulus Irrigation.

Scope of the Global Drip Irrigation Market

Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Component

Valves

Emitters

Pressure Gauge

Drip Tube

Filters

Others

Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Application

Greenhouse

Agricultural

Landscape

Others

Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Crop Type

Field Crops

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Others

Global Drip Irrigation Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Global Drip Irrigation Market

EPC Industries Limited

Driptech Incorporated

Microjet Irrigation Systems

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulus Irrigation

Netafim limited

Jain Irrigation System Limited

Lidsay Corporation

The Toro Company

Eurodrip S.A

Valmont Industries

T-L Irrigation Company

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

ELGO Irrigation Limited

Hunter Industries Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

