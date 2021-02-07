1,2-Propylene Glycol Market – May See a Big Move by 2025

Overview Of 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industry 2021-2025:

The 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. 1, 2-Propanediol, commonly named propylene glycol (PG) or mono-propylene glycol (MPG), is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup with formula C3H8O2.

1, 2-Propanediol which usually called as propylene glycol (PG) is a kind of bulk petrochemical that has been found widely used to produce unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), functional fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceutics and food, liquid detergents, etc. Unsaturated polyester resins are the largest market of 1, 2-Propanediol, with a global consumption market share of 41.10%. The market share is higher in developing areas like China. The demand of functional fluids is stable, with its major market founded in Europe and North America.

As a kind of petrochemical, the global average price of 1, 2-Propanediol fluctuates with the price of PO, the price of which is related to the price of propylene. There are also bio based PG which is mainly supplied by ADM.

The Top key vendors in 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market include are:- Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, Sumitomo Chem, Asahi Kasei, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua, CNOOC & Shell Petrochem, Hi-tech Spring Chem, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chem,

This research report categorizes the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Major Product Types covered are:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Major Applications of 1,2-Propylene Glycol covered are:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

Region wise performance of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol industry

This report studies the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global 1,2-Propylene Glycol companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of 1,2-Propylene Glycol submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 1,2-Propylene Glycol market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market 2021 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

