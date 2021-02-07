Bunker Fuel Market – Global Analysis Opportunity and Industry Forecast (2021-2025)

Bunker Fuel Market Overview 2021 – 2025

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

The global consumption of bunker fuel increases from 261.89 Million Tonnes in 2013 to 285.13 Million Tonnes in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 2.49% from 2017 to 2024. The major consumption is concentrated in United States, Europe, China, etc. Asia Pacific is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry, China and Singapore being the main contributors to this industry. In 2017, Singapore bunker fuel consumption share was about 17.76% in 2017. GCC Countries consumption share took 11.02% and USA consumption share took 8.69%. In 2017, China took about 8.45% production market share, even though China is on the top list of marine transportation countries. In terms of bunker ports, Singapore, Fujairah, Rotterdam, Busan, Kongkong and Antwerp.

Key Competitors of the Global Bunker Fuel Market are: World Fuel Services, Bunker Holding, Chemoil, Aegean Marine Petroleum, China Marine Bunker, Bright Oil, BP, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Sinopec, Lukoil-Bunker, Total Marine Fuel, Gazpromneft, China Changjiang Bunker, Southern Pec, GAC, Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Bunker Fuel on national, regional and international levels. Bunker Fuel Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Major Applications of Bunker Fuel covered are:

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Other

