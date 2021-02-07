Polycarbonate Diol Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts by 2025

Overview Of Polycarbonate Diol Industry 2021-2025:

Polycarbonate diol (PCD) is a kind of polyol chemical materials, with two ends -OH functional group molecular, and molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands. Its molecular chain contains aliphatic alkyl and carbonate repeat unit, chemical property resemble aliphatic polyester and polyether polyol rather than general polycarbonate materials. Polycarbonate diol usually used for the synthesis of urethane resin, acrylic resin, polyester resin and other materials. It can also be used as polyurethane-based coating formulations synthetic leather, inside decorative material of the car, smart phone, computer and other products, providing an extreme durability and a high performance to the final polymer.

Polycarbonate diols provide significantly enhanced hydrolytic stability, impact resistance, hardness, and chemical resistance, comparing with other polyester polyol. Polycarbonate-polyurethane products enhanced UV resistance, excellent resistance to oils and fuels, and better abrasion resistance and tensile and tear strength compared to polyether-based polyurethane products.

Due to technical barriers, the polycarbonate diol industry has a rather high dispersion. Around 61.28% of the market share is covered by the four leading player named UBE Chemical, TOSOH, Bayer and AsahiKASEI. Ube Industries set up polycarbonate diol facility in Thailand that started production in 2015 and AsahiKASEI built polycarbonate diol plant in China which it markets as Duranol in 2013.

In 2016, the global polycarbonate diol consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 51.08% of global share. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.33% global consumption share.

Polycarbonate diol is an intermediate used in high-performance polyurethanes (PUs). It is increasingly well-known and used for a wide range of polyurethane coatings, adhesives and elastomers. Globally, the polycarbonate diol market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyurethane elastomers, which accounts for nearly 43.59% of total downstream consumption of polycarbonate diol in global.

On the basis of our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of polycarbonate diol. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese polycarbonate diol production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The Top key vendors in Polycarbonate Diol Market include are:- UBE Chemical, TOSOH, Bayer, AsahiKASEI, Perstorp, Caffaro Industrie, Cromogenia-Units, Baiqing Materials

Major Product Types covered are:

Solid PCD

Liquid PCD

Major Applications of Polycarbonate Diol covered are:

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating

Others

Region wise performance of the Polycarbonate Diol industry

This report studies the global Polycarbonate Diol market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Polycarbonate Diol companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Polycarbonate Diol submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Polycarbonate Diol market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polycarbonate Diol market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

