Bicycle Helmet Market Future Growth Potential Survey 2021-2025

Bicycle Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bicycle Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

Bicycle Helmet is widely used in Commuter & Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Bicycle Helmet is Commuter & Recreation, and proportion in 2017 is about 71.22%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.63% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.26%.

Key Competitors of the Global Bicycle Helmet Market are:

Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle, Merida, Giant, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, OGK KABUTO, Uvex, POC, Urge, Orbea, GUB, LAS helmets, Strategic Sports, One Industries, Limar, Fox Racing, ABUS, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Moon Helmet, Locatelli Spa, Rudy Project, Shenghong Sports, HardnutZ, SenHai Sports Goods

Major Product Types covered are:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Major Applications of Bicycle Helmet covered are:

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Regional Bicycle Helmet Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

