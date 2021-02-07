Car Batteries Market on New Data Insights Research (2021-2025)

Car Batteries Market Overview 2021 – 2025

The rising technology in Car Batteries Market is also depicted in this research report. Car Batteries are batteries that powers the starter motor, mainly in combustion vehicles. Car Batteries are usually lead-acid type, and is made of six galvanic cells connected in series to provide a nominally 12-volt system.

On the basis of type, VRLA Battery is the largest segment with around 74.58% revenue share of the total market in 2017. The next large types are Flooded Battery, accounting for about 23.37% in terms of revenue.

On the basis of geography, the global Car Batteries market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. In 2017, Europe is the largest consumer as well as the steady growing regional market for Car Batteries and held 25.17% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 20.97%. The demand for Car Batteries has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China and India.

Key Competitors of the Global Car Batteries Market are: Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, Hitachi Chemical, Camel Group, Sebang, Atlas BX, CSIC Power, East Penn, Banner Batteries, Chuanxi Storage, Exide Industries, Ruiyu Battery, Amara Raja,

Major Product Types covered are:

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Other

Major Applications of Car Batteries covered are:

OEM

Automotive Channel

Ecommerce

Wholesale Clubs

Other

