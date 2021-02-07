Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market 2021 – Insights and Precise Outlook Analysis By 2025

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Overview 2021 – 2025

The rising technology in Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market is also depicted in this research report. Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles  from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

According to QYR study, the global revenue of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) was valued at 373.3 million USD in 2017, rising demand from safety and continuous development in the automation industry, and the global revenue of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) is forecast to reach 9767.8 million USD by the end of 2025.

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for Collaborative Robot (Cobot) is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 58.04% of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) sales market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 12.70%, 12.59% including ABB and Kawasaki.

Key Competitors of the Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market are: Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Kawasaki

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) on national, regional and international levels. Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Upto 5kg Cobot

5~10 kg Cobot

Above 10kg Cobot

Major Applications of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) covered are:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

This study report on global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

