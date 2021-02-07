February 7, 2021

Latest Update 2021: RTD Protein Beverages Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Abbott, CSC BRANDS, Glanbia, Kellogg, PepsiCo, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled RTD Protein Beverages Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the RTD Protein Beverages market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the RTD Protein Beverages industry. Growth of the overall RTD Protein Beverages market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

RTD Protein Beverages Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the RTD Protein Beverages industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the RTD Protein Beverages market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

RTD Protein Beverages market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Whey-based RTD protein beverages
  • Milk-based RTD protein beverages
  • Others
    RTD Protein Beverages market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • On Trade
  • Off Trade
    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Abbott
  • CSC BRANDS
  • Glanbia
  • Kellogg
  • PepsiCo
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • Hebei Chengde LoLo Company
  • Hebei Yangyuan Zhihui Beverage
    Industrial Analysis of RTD Protein Beverages Market:

    Regional Coverage of the RTD Protein Beverages Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase RTD Protein Beverages Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive RTD Protein Beverages market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the RTD Protein Beverages market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

