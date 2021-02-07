Cyclodextrin Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

Overview Of Cyclodextrin Industry 2021-2025:

Cyclodextrins are a group of structurally related natural products formed during bacterial digestion of cellulose. These cyclic oligosaccharides consist of (?-1,4)-linked ?-D-glucopyranose units and contain a somewhat lipophilic central cavity and a hydrophilic outer surface. Due to the chair conformation of the glucopyranose units, the cyclodextrins are shaped like a truncated cone rather than perfect cylinders. The hydroxyl functions are orientated to the cone exterior with the primary hydroxyl groups of the sugar residues at the narrow edge of the cone and the secondary hydroxyl groups at the wider edge. The central cavity is lined by the skeletal carbons and ethereal oxygens of the glucose residues, which gives it a lipophilic character. The polarity of the cavity has been estimated to be similar to that of an aqueous ethanolic solution.

The Cyclodextrin industry concentration is relatively high; there are less than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan and Western European.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

Cyclodextrin Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Wacker, Ensuiko Sugar Refining, Nihon Shokuhin Kako, Roquette, Ashland, Shandong Xinda, Yunan Yongguang, Qufu Tianli, Zibo Qianhui, Jiangsu Fengyuan, Mengzhou Huaxing, Mengzhou Hongji

The global Cyclodextrin market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Alpha-cyclodextrin

Beta-cyclodextrin

Gamma-cyclodextrin

CD Derivatives

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Food & Drinks

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Cyclodextrin Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Cyclodextrin Market Forecast

