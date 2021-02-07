Steel Roofing Market: Strategies, Shares and Forecast Worldwide, 2021-2025

Overview Of Steel Roofing Industry 2021-2025:

The Steel Roofing Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. Steel roofing is a roofing system made from Steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall.

The global Steel Roofing industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 8.8% of total industry revenue in 2017, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, and Fletcher Building among others.

North America Steel Roofing’s market size was valued at around USD 2806.9 million in 2017. Europe is expected to exceed USD 2097.7 million by 2018, at a CAGR of over 5.18% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the third largest market for Steel Roofing in 2017, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2013 to 2018. China Steel Roofing market size is expected to reach US$ 820.4 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 4.77 % over the period 2013 to 2018.

The Top key vendors in Steel Roofing Market include are:- CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, Fletcher Building, Nucor Building Systems, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, The OmniMax International, Safal Group, Isopan S.p.A., Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Firestone Building Products, Chief Industries, Ideal Roofing, Bilka, ATAS International, Interlock Roofing, Drexel Metals Inc, Headwaters Inc, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech, EDCO, Reed’s Metals, Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company,

This research report categorizes the global Steel Roofing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Steel Roofing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Major Product Types covered are:

Corrugated Steel Panels

Steel Shingles and Shakes

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing Seam

Major Applications of Steel Roofing covered are:

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Region wise performance of the Steel Roofing industry

This report studies the global Steel Roofing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Steel Roofing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Steel Roofing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Steel Roofing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Steel Roofing market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global Steel Roofing Market 2021 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

