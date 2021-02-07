Natural Carotenoids Market Research High Growth Countries During Forecast to 2025

Overview Of Natural Carotenoids Industry 2021-2025:

This report focuses on Natural Carotenoids. Carotenoids, also called tetraterpenoids, are organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae, as well as several bacteria and fungi. Carotenoids give the characteristic color to carrots, corn, canaries, and daffodils, as well as egg yolks, rutabagas, buttercups, and bananas. Carotenoids can be produced from fats and other basic organic metabolic building blocks by all these organisms. Carotenoids from the diet are stored in the fatty tissues of animals, and exclusively carnivorous animals obtain the compounds from animal fat. There are over 600 known carotenoids, mainly included Beta -carotene, Lutein, lycopene, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lutein, carmine, capsaicin, fucoidin, etc.

Natural Carotenoids downstream is wide and recently Natural Carotenoids has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and others. Globally, the Natural Carotenoids market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food and Feed. Food and Feed account for nearly 80.00% of total downstream consumption of Natural Carotenoids in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Natural Carotenoids consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Natural Carotenoids is estimated to be 2699.8 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Natural Carotenoids Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: DSM, Allied Biotech, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Kemin, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, PoliNat, Amicogen, Nutraceuticals, Yigeda Bio-Technology, Dohler, Cyanotech, Fuji, Carotech, DDW, Excelvite, AnHui Wisdom, Tian Yin

The global Natural Carotenoids market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Fucoxanthin

Lutein

Canthaxanthin

Lycopene

Other

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

