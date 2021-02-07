High Temperature Polyamides Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Overview Of High Temperature Polyamides Industry 2021-2025:

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The High Temperature Polyamides Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. Polyamides are probably the most successful polymers in the field of highly technical applications. In the past few decades, we have witnessed the introduction of nylon as a replacement for metals and thermosetting materials in many applications in all industrial sectors. As is well known, nylon is a primary choice for applications at high temperatures, due to its excellent thermal resistance. In general, high temperature polyamides should have a heat resistance temperature of more than 200 degrees Celsius.

The global sales of high temperature polyamides increased from 153836 MT in 2013 to 213509 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.54%.The global high temperature polyamides market is valued at 1605 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2736 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2017 and 2024. North America, Europe and China play an important role in global high temperature polyamides market.

The industry has high technical barriers; currently, DuPont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray and BASF are major players in the global market. According to QYR, DuPont is the global market leader; in 2017, DuPont has a global market share of 42.19%. DSM is the world's largest manufacturer of PA46, and Kuraray has an obvious advantage in the PA9T market.

In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.

High Temperature Polyamides Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: DowDupont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray, BASF, Evonik, Genius, Kingfa,

The global High Temperature Polyamides market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

PA6T

PA9T

PA46

Others

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Automotive Components

Electrical and Electronic

Machinery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

