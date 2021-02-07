Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Latest Insights Published Report Forecast 2021 to 2025

Overview Of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Industry 2021-2025:

The Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) are structurally analogous to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and possess equally impressive mechanical properties along with a different set of multifunctional properties including higher thermal stability than CNTs, wide band gap, electrical insulation, polarizability, high neutron absorption cross-section, and transparency in the visible region.

The global production of BNNTs increased from 117.8 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2018, at a CAGR of 213.99%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38449.38 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2017 and 2025. North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market.

Boron nitride nanotubes reinforced with polymers have been shown to be even stronger than carbon nanotube composite counterparts. Like carbon, boron nitride can form single atom thick sheets that can roll up into cylinders to create nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes alone are almost as strong as carbon nanotubes, but their real advantage in a composite material is how strongly they can bind polymers. However, the major drawback of boron nitride nanotubes is their cost. They sell for about 1100 USD/per gram in 2017, while carbon nanotubes cost between $10 and $20 per gram. The main reason boron nitride nanotubes are so expensive is because production volumes are still low. How to improve production efficiency is the key to reducing costs.

The Top key vendors in Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market include are:- Tekna, BNNT, BN Nano, Nan Integris

Major Product Types covered are:

70%-90% Purity

90%-98% Purity

?98% Purity

Major Applications of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) covered are:

Advanced Aerospace Materials

Synthetic and Biomedical

Piezoelectric Material

Other

Region wise performance of the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) industry

This report studies the global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

