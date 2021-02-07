Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2021 to 2025

According to a new research report titled Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

CIPN is a common adverse effect of several cancer therapies including taxanes and platinum drugs. Symptoms include decreased sensation and tingling of the hands and feet, severe pain, numbness and muscle weakness, all of which can occur during cancer treatment, and frequently persist after chemotherapy has ended.

The classification of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment includes Calcium channel ?2-delta ligands, Antidepressants, Opioids and Other Drugs. And the proportion of Opioids in 2017 is about 27%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment is widely used for CIPN cause by Platinum Agents, Taxanes, Vinca Alkaloids and Others. The most proportion of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment is used in Platinum Agents, and the proportion in 2017 is 42%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 41% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 27%.

Key Competitors of the Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market are:

Aptinyx, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, MAKScientific, Metys Pharmaceuticals, Nemus Bioscience, PledPharma, Sova Pharmaceuticals, DermaXon, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Kineta, Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals, PeriphaGen, Apexian Pharma, WinSanTor, Solasia Pharma

Major Product Types covered are:

Calcium Channel ?2-delta Ligands

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

Major Applications of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment covered are:

Platinum Agents

Taxanes

Vinca Alkaloids

Others

Regional Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

