Wavelength Selective Switch Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During Forecast (2021-2025)

Wavelength selective switching components are used in WDM optical communications networks to route (switch) signals between optical fibres on a per-wavelength basis. WSS has become the central heart of modern DWDM reconfigurable Agile Optical Network (AOC). WSS can dynamically route, block and attenuate all DWDM wavelengths within a network node.

The industry is very concentration, the key brand include Lumentum (JDSU), Finisar, CoAdna (II-VI), Nistica (Molex), Santec are the leaders in this market. Top 3 brands are Lumentum (JDSU), Finisar, CoAdna (II-VI) and they account for 91% market share in 2017. Furthermore in the past years these manufacturers were all merged by other different enterprises.

The important factor driving the development of the WSS market is the popularity of 5G. 5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before. The networks will help power a huge rise in Internet of Things technology, providing the infrastructure needed to carry huge amounts of data, allowing for a smarter and more connected world. With development well underway, 5G networks are expected to launch across the world by 2020, working alongside existing 3G and 4G technology to provide speedier connections that stay online. Therefore, the application of 5G will lead to the rapid expansion of the WSS market in the future.

Wavelength Selective Switch Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Lumentum (JDSU), Finisar, CoAdna (II-VI), Nistica (Molex), Santec,

The global Wavelength Selective Switch market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

LCOS based devices

MEMS based devices

Others

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



1×4 or less Add/Drop Module

1×5 or larger Add/Drop Module

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

