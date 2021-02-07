Back Grinding Tapes Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

Overview Of Back Grinding Tapes Industry 2021-2025:

BGT(Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.

At present, the Back Grinding Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level in Japan, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, Japan companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of Back Grinding Tapes in this report, UV Type BGT, Non-UV Type BGT. Globally, the production value share of each type of Back Grinding Tapes is 40.46% and 59.54% in 2017.

The Top key vendors in Back Grinding Tapes Market include are:- Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Nitto, LINTEC, Furukawa Electric, Denka, D&X, AI Technology,

Major Product Types covered are:

UV Type

Non-UV Type

Major Applications of Back Grinding Tapes covered are:

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG(GAL)

Bump

