Wire Drawing Lubricants Market 2021 In-Depth Insights and Business Scenario, Analysis by 2025

The Wire Drawing Lubricants Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. Lubrication in the drawing process is essential for maintaining good surface finish and long die life. The following are different methods of lubrication:Wet drawing: the dies and wire or rod are completely immersed in lubricants.Dry drawing: the wire or rod passes through a container of lubricant which coats the surface of the wire or rod

The global Wire Drawing Lubricants industry is a niche market with high technic barrier. The major manufacturers are concentrated in European countries like France, Germany, UK, such as TRAXIT International, CONDAT, Zellerᩧꖊ. Kyoeisha and Adeka are leading suppliers in Asia market. At present, TRAXIT International is the world leader in terms of sales volume, holding 22.28% production market share in 2017.

The global Wire Drawing Lubricants consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 38.91% of global consumption of Wire Drawing Lubricants. Wire Drawing Lubricants have broad distribution network in the worldwide, however, they tend not to set plants in multiple regions, since demand of specialty lubricants is relatively small.

The Global Wire Drawing Lubricants market size was 247.14 million USD in 2017 and it will be305.04 million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 3.05% from 2017 to 2024. In terms of volume, the Global Wire Drawing Lubricants market size was 82145MT in 2017 and it will be 104045MT in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 3.43% from 2017 to 2024.

In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.

Wire Drawing Lubricants Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: TRAXIT International, CONDAT, Zellerᩧꖊ, Kyoeisha, Adeka, Chemetall, Bechem, Metalube, Aztech Lubricants, Petrofer, Blachford, Holifa, Fuchs,

The global Wire Drawing Lubricants market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants

Wet Wire Drawing Lubricants

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Carbon Steel Wire

Stainless Steel Wire

Tire Bead & Cord

Galvanized Wire

Aluminum & Alloy Wires

Copper Wires

Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

