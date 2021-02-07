Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market: Strategies, Shares and Forecast Worldwide, 2021-2025

Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Overview 2021 – 2025

The rising technology in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market is also depicted in this research report. Vehicle routing and scheduling is a mature market. Fleet routing and scheduling solutions are specialized transportation management applications aimed at organizations that directly or indirectly control and manage shipping assets and resources. These tools are typically used to develop route plans that meet the delivery objectives at minimal cost/mileage based on the firm's input (such as from orders), rules and constraints. The aim is to minimize transportation costs while satisfying feasibility constraints as to when and where stops are made, what can be loaded in each vehicle, and what routes drivers can serve.

The Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market is expected to reach $ 3671.38 million by 2025 from $ 1881.59 million in 2017, growing at an average growth rate of 8.71% from 2017 to 2025. Major factors driving growth of this market include the rapid development of IoT, Consumption upgrade and increasing disposable income in emerging economies. However, the average more than 60%gross margin in this field will make it lure to expansion for most of the companies and new entrants.

From the view of region, the United States has largest market share of 45.19% in the world in 2017. The Europe hold the smaller market share which account 30.44% in 2017, they will witness their faster growth in the next few years with the development of economy in these regions.

Key Competitors of the Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market are: Verizon Connect, Omnitracs, Trimble, Paragon, Descartes, BluJay, Manhattan Associates, Ortec, JDA, Oracle, Mercury Gate International, SAP, Cheetah Logistics Technology, WorkWave, Carrier Logistics,

Major Product Types covered are:

Single Depot

Multi Depot

Integrated Fleets

Major Applications of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling covered are:

Retail

Manufacturing

Distribution & Services

