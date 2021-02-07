Thionylchloride Market Along with an Analysis of the Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

The Thionylchloride Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

The report Global Thionylchloride Market analyzes the strategy patterns, and forecast in the coming years. Thionyl chloride is a volatile colourless inorganic compound characterised by an acrid odour. Thionyl chloride is toxic in nature and reacts with water to produce toxic gases. It differs from sulfuryl chloride in that it is the source of chloride ions, whereas sulfuryl chloride is the source of chlorine ions. This compound has long shelf life.

Increasing preference for thionyl chloride over other reagents such as phosphorus pentachloride is expected to drive the growth of the global thionyl chloride market. The by-products of thionyl chloride are in gaseous state and this tends to ease the purification process of the product. Thionyl chloride is used as a catalyst in the production of pesticides.

The increasing demand for pesticides across the globe is further expected to fuel the demand for thionyl chloride during the forecast period. Thionyl chloride is also used in the manufacturing of viscose dye pigments, which is generally used in the dye industry. This is projected to escalate the demand for thionyl chloride during the forecast period.

Key Competitors of the Global Thionylchloride Market are:

Lanxess AG, Transpek Industries, Angene International Limited, CABB Group, Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC, Shandong Kaisheng New Materials, Shandon Jinyimeng Group, Jiangxi Selon Industrial, Shandong Kaisheng New Materials, Hubei Chuyuan Group Company, Sigma Aldrich, ChemTik, Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology,

Major Product Types covered are:

Pharmaceuticals grade

Technical grade

Major Applications of Thionylchloride covered are:

Pharmaceuticals industry

Agrichemicals

Dyes & pigments

Organic synthesis

Regional Thionylchloride Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

