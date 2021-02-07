Portable AC Market Recent Activities, Key Growth Opportunities, and Trends

Portable AC Market Overview 2021 – 2025

Portable air conditioners are a device to modify the condition of air (heating, cooling, but mainly cooling). Perfect for a variety of cooling situations, portable air conditioners are great alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems because they're compact, mobile, and require no permanent installation. Moreover, because they're usually used to cool only certain parts of a home or as a supplement to central air conditioners, they can be much more cost-effective to run. Portable air conditioners use refrigerants to reduce the temperature. During the cooling process, moisture is condensed out of the air and collected in a drain bucket or exhausted out through a drain hose or evaporated out the exhaust. The heating system uses PTC heating technology, fast heat transfer, high efficiency, and low power consumption.

The Europe and North America regions is the major consumer in the market, as its cooling capacity matches with the environmental conditions of these regions. The global leading players in this market are DeLonghi, Airart and Electrolux, which accounts for 30.08% of total revenue in 2014. In China the market leaders are Midea, Haier and Gree.

The portable air conditioner is mainly used in factories & warehouses, equipment & server rooms, medical & hospitals, and residential care facilities & apartment communities. The application market share of residential care facilities & apartment communities is up to 74.79% and it is forecasted that share will up to 76% in 2020 with personal incomes and consumer spending rise.

Key Competitors of the Global Portable AC Market are: DeLonghi, Airart, Electrolux, OlimpiaSplendid, Midea, LG, Haier, Suntec, Carrier, Whirlpool, NewAir, Whynter, Gree, Panasonic, Aux, Chigo

Major Product Types covered are:

6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Others

Major Applications of Portable AC covered are:

Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

Market Scenario:

