COVID-19 Update: Global Swimming Pool Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Val-Pak Products, Intex Recreation, Finish Thompson, Hayward Pool Products, Valterra Products, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Swimming Pool Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Swimming Pool market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Swimming Pool industry. Growth of the overall Swimming Pool market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Swimming Pool Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Swimming Pool industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Swimming Pool market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Val-Pak Products

Intex Recreation

Finish Thompson

Hayward Pool Products

Valterra Products

Confer Plastics

Therm Products

Aladdin Equipment

Pentair

SunRunner Pool Equipment

Pleatco

Waterco

Laswin Pool Products

Rola-Chem

Nidec Motor

Ningbo Linya Swimming Pool and Water Treatment Equipment

Carvin

Pool Tool Company

Swimlime

Raypak

C. Harrington

Smartpool. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Swimming Pool market is segmented into

Competition Pool

Recreational Swimming Pool

Children’s Swimming Pool

Private Swimming Pool

Relaxation Pool Based on Application Swimming Pool market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial