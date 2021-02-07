Global Sandalwood Market (2021-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: TFS Corporation(AU), Santanol Group(AU), RK-Essential Oils Company(IN), Meena Perfumery(IN), Naresh International(IN), etc. | InForGrowth

Sandalwood is often referred to as an “artificial kidney.” Its function is to remove the excess wastes and fluid from the blood when the patient’s kidneys can no longer perform that task. Sandalwoods are made of thin, fibrous material.

Overview of the worldwide Sandalwood market:

There is coverage of Sandalwood market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Sandalwood Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6718129/sandalwood-market

The Top players are

TFS Corporation(AU)

Santanol Group(AU)

RK-Essential Oils Company(IN)

Meena Perfumery(IN)

Naresh International(IN)

Essentially Australia(AU)

Katyani Exports(IN)

New Mountain Merchants(AU)

Dru Era(LK)

A.G. Industries(IN)

Blue Bell Fragrances(IN). Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Personal care

Australian Sandalwood Oil

Others On the basis of the end users/applications,

Personal care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceutical