Timing Belt Market: Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2020 – 2027

Global Timing Belt Market was valued US$ 6.15Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 9.6Bn in 2026, at CAGR of 5.72% during forecast period

Timing belt or else timing chain is very crucial as it prevents the pistons from hitting the valves. Automotive timing belts are essentially either toothed belts or drive belts with teeth on the inside surface. A timing chain is a simple roller chain.

Key drivers of timing belt market are the use of fibre-reinforced materials in timing belts, and rising preference of customers towards longevity of their vehicles. Almost no vibrations are produced and the no-slip problem is generated. Weight of the timing belt is less hence it can be used safely. Some of the restraint factors in the market are costly when compared to ropes. And power transfer capacity is comparatively less. Manufacturers, as well as OEMs, are exploring various research and development activities is the opportunity of the timing belt market.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/5707

The passenger car segment is estimated to lead the global timing belt market, by vehicle type. Rising consumer disposable income and increasing vehicle ownership have led to a rise in the production of passenger cars with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and propelled the growth of the Timing Belt Market in this segment.

A rapidly increasing rate of investment by major OEMs to intensify the strength and durability of the timing belt is expected to positively impact the market for automotive timing belts. Technological advancements in the automotive industry have resulted in a shift in focus to lightweight components. Nowadays highly sophisticated car engines operate at higher temperatures, higher speeds, and produce more power requiring highly engineered materials to meet high mileage replacement intervals as demanded by OEMâ€™s.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific Succeeded to be the largest market for the automotive timing belts due to the growing vehicle production in China followed by India. China and India are among the fastest growing markets in the world for automotive manufacturing and accessories manufacturing due to low production costs. Growing production of automobiles in the European region has led to an increasing demand for the automotive timing belts. However, the global automobile industry has undergone several structural changes such as technological changes in the engines, electrification of automobiles, emission norms and regulations, safety and security changes, and connectivity among others.

Key players operating in the global timing belt market, B&B Manufacturing, ContiTech, The Carlstar Group, Gates Corporation, J.K. Fenner Limited, ACDelco, Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation, Bando USA, Dayco, Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt, Goodyear SKF, , Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt, MAHLE Aftermarket, and Tsubaki.

Scope of Global Timing Belt Market

Global Timing Belt Market, by Product

Timing Belts

Timing Chains

Global Timing Belt Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Get Full Access Summary Buy Now: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/5707/Single

Global Timing Belt Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Global Timing Belt Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Timing Belt Market

B&B Manufacturing

ContiTech

The Carlstar Group

Gates Corporation

J.K. Fenner Limited

ACDelco

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation

Bando USA

Dayco

Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt

Goodyear SKF

Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt

MAHLE Aftermarket

Tsubaki.

Request For Report Table of Content: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/5707