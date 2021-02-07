February 7, 2021

Latest Research on Fiber Glass Market Examines Investment Opportunities and Global Demand Over 2021-2026

“Global Fiber Glass Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”

Global Fiber Glass Market Report gives a complete knowledge of Fiber Glass Industry covering immensely significant boundaries including development scenario, size, share, challenges, cost structure, limit, growing technologies, mechanical developments, openings, key sellers and serious examination with top players, growth, size, share, and future forecast. This report is a mixture of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Fiber Glass industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the growth of the Fiber Glass market and effectiveness.

Fiber Glass Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Following:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • Fiber Glass Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • Fiber Glass Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • Fiber Glass Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Fiber Glass Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global Fiber Glass market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Major Players Covered in Fiber Glass Market Report are:

  • China Jushi
  • Taiwan Glass
  • Taishan Fiberglass
  • Owens Corning
  • 3B-The Fibreglass
  • PPG
  • PFG Fiber Glass
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • CPIC
  • Johns Manville
  • Asahi Fiberglass
  • Knauf Insulation

Based on product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Glass Wool
  • Direct and Assembled Roving
  • Yarn

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Composites
  • Glass Wool Insulation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Fiber Glass Market landscape and the market scenario include:

  • Current market size estimate
  • Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
  • Market size by product categories
  • Market size by regions/country

The Fiber Glass industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points in Table of Content of Fiber Glass Market

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: Fiber Glass MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: Fiber Glass MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2020
  • Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: Fiber Glass MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

  • Glass Wool
  • Direct and Assembled Roving
  • Yarn

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Asia – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • ROW – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: Fiber Glass MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

  • Company covered
  • Company classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
    • China Jushi
    • Taiwan Glass
    • Taishan Fiberglass
    • Owens Corning
    • 3B-The Fibreglass
    • PPG
    • PFG Fiber Glass
    • Nippon Electric Glass
    • CPIC
    • Johns Manville
    • Asahi Fiberglass
    • Knauf Insulation

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

