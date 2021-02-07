New Report: Telecommunications Services Market Increasing Popularity to Boost Growth by 2027|AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Limited

New Report: Telecommunications Services Market Increasing Popularity to Boost Growth by 2027|AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Limited8 min read
“
Telecommunications services are those that are provided by a communications company that offers voice and data services over a large area. The most common form of telecommunications service is phone service, which is done on either a wired or wireless standard. Rising spending on wireless communication infrastructures due to the shift in customer inclination towards cloud-based technology and mobile devices is one of the key factors driving this industry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Telecommunications Services Market The global Telecommunications Services market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026
. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Telecommunications Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Telecommunications Services market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Telecommunications Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Telecommunications Services market. Telecommunications Services
Breakdown Data by Type, Mobile Data, Mobile Voice, Fixed Data, Fixed Voice, Others
Telecommunications Services Breakdown Data By Application
, Residential, Commercial
,br>Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Telecommunications Services market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Telecommunications Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021. The following players are covered in this report:, Verizon, AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Limited, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, SoftBank Corp., Vodafone Group Plc., Telefonica, Orange, KDDI Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, SoftBank Corp., Comcast, KT Corporation, América Móvil, China Unicom, Charter Communications, Telstra, Sprint, BT Group, CenturyLink, Telecom Italia
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Telecommunications Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Mobile Data
1.2.3 Mobile Voice
1.2.4 Fixed Data
1.2.5 Fixed Voice
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Telecommunications Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Telecommunications Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Telecommunications Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecommunications Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Telecommunications Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Telecommunications Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Telecommunications Services Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Telecommunications Services Market Trends
2.3.2 Telecommunications Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Telecommunications Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Telecommunications Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Telecommunications Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Telecommunications Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Telecommunications Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Telecommunications Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecommunications Services Revenue
3.4 Global Telecommunications Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Telecommunications Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Telecommunications Services Revenue in 2020
3.5 Telecommunications Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Telecommunications Services Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Telecommunications Services Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Telecommunications Services Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Telecommunications Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Telecommunications Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Telecommunications Services Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Telecommunications Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Telecommunications Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Verizon
11.1.1 Verizon Company Details
11.1.2 Verizon Business Overview
11.1.3 Verizon Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.1.4 Verizon Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Verizon Recent Development
11.2 AT&T, Inc.
11.2.1 AT&T, Inc. Company Details
11.2.2 AT&T, Inc. Business Overview
11.2.3 AT&T, Inc. Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.2.4 AT&T, Inc. Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 AT&T, Inc. Recent Development
11.3 China Mobile Limited
11.3.1 China Mobile Limited Company Details
11.3.2 China Mobile Limited Business Overview
11.3.3 China Mobile Limited Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.3.4 China Mobile Limited Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 China Mobile Limited Recent Development
11.4 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
11.4.1 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Company Details
11.4.2 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Business Overview
11.4.3 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.4.4 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Recent Development
11.5 SoftBank Corp.
11.5.1 SoftBank Corp. Company Details
11.5.2 SoftBank Corp. Business Overview
11.5.3 SoftBank Corp. Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.5.4 SoftBank Corp. Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 SoftBank Corp. Recent Development
11.6 Vodafone Group Plc.
11.6.1 Vodafone Group Plc. Company Details
11.6.2 Vodafone Group Plc. Business Overview
11.6.3 Vodafone Group Plc. Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.6.4 Vodafone Group Plc. Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Vodafone Group Plc. Recent Development
11.7 Telefonica
11.7.1 Telefonica Company Details
11.7.2 Telefonica Business Overview
11.7.3 Telefonica Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.7.4 Telefonica Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development
11.8 Orange
11.8.1 Orange Company Details
11.8.2 Orange Business Overview
11.8.3 Orange Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.8.4 Orange Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Orange Recent Development
11.9 KDDI Corporation
11.9.1 KDDI Corporation Company Details
11.9.2 KDDI Corporation Business Overview
11.9.3 KDDI Corporation Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.9.4 KDDI Corporation Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 KDDI Corporation Recent Development
11.10 Deutsche Telekom AG
11.10.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details
11.10.2 Deutsche Telekom AG Business Overview
11.10.3 Deutsche Telekom AG Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.10.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development
11.11 China Telecom Global Limited
11.11.1 China Telecom Global Limited Company Details
11.11.2 China Telecom Global Limited Business Overview
11.11.3 China Telecom Global Limited Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.11.4 China Telecom Global Limited Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 China Telecom Global Limited Recent Development
11.12 Comcast
11.12.1 Comcast Company Details
11.12.2 Comcast Business Overview
11.12.3 Comcast Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.12.4 Comcast Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Comcast Recent Development
11.13 KT Corporation
11.13.1 KT Corporation Company Details
11.13.2 KT Corporation Business Overview
11.13.3 KT Corporation Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.13.4 KT Corporation Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 KT Corporation Recent Development
11.14 América Móvil
11.14.1 América Móvil Company Details
11.14.2 América Móvil Business Overview
11.14.3 América Móvil Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.14.4 América Móvil Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 América Móvil Recent Development
11.15 China Unicom
11.15.1 China Unicom Company Details
11.15.2 China Unicom Business Overview
11.15.3 China Unicom Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.15.4 China Unicom Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 China Unicom Recent Development
11.16 Charter Communications
11.16.1 Charter Communications Company Details
11.16.2 Charter Communications Business Overview
11.16.3 Charter Communications Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.16.4 Charter Communications Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Charter Communications Recent Development
11.17 Telstra
11.17.1 Telstra Company Details
11.17.2 Telstra Business Overview
11.17.3 Telstra Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.17.4 Telstra Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Telstra Recent Development
11.18 Sprint
11.18.1 Sprint Company Details
11.18.2 Sprint Business Overview
11.18.3 Sprint Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.18.4 Sprint Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Sprint Recent Development
11.18 BT Group
.1 BT Group Company Details
.2 BT Group Business Overview
.3 BT Group Telecommunications Services Introduction
.4 BT Group Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
.5 BT Group Recent Development
11.20 CenturyLink
11.20.1 CenturyLink Company Details
11.20.2 CenturyLink Business Overview
11.20.3 CenturyLink Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.20.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 CenturyLink Recent Development
11.21 Telecom Italia
11.21.1 Telecom Italia Company Details
11.21.2 Telecom Italia Business Overview
11.21.3 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Services Introduction
11.21.4 Telecom Italia Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Telecom Italia Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
