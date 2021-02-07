New Report: Telecommunications Services Market Increasing Popularity to Boost Growth by 2027|AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Limited

“

Telecommunications services are those that are provided by a communications company that offers voice and data services over a large area. The most common form of telecommunications service is phone service, which is done on either a wired or wireless standard. Rising spending on wireless communication infrastructures due to the shift in customer inclination towards cloud-based technology and mobile devices is one of the key factors driving this industry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Telecommunications Services Market The global Telecommunications Services market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Telecommunications Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Telecommunications Services market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Telecommunications Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Telecommunications Services market. Telecommunications Services

Breakdown Data by Type, Mobile Data, Mobile Voice, Fixed Data, Fixed Voice, Others

Telecommunications Services Breakdown Data By Application

, Residential, Commercial

,br>Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Telecommunications Services market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Telecommunications Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021. The following players are covered in this report:, Verizon, AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Limited, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, SoftBank Corp., Vodafone Group Plc., Telefonica, Orange, KDDI Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, SoftBank Corp., Comcast, KT Corporation, América Móvil, China Unicom, Charter Communications, Telstra, Sprint, BT Group, CenturyLink, Telecom Italia

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Telecommunications Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Mobile Data

1.2.3 Mobile Voice

1.2.4 Fixed Data

1.2.5 Fixed Voice

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Telecommunications Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Telecommunications Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Telecommunications Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecommunications Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Telecommunications Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Telecommunications Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Telecommunications Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Telecommunications Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Telecommunications Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Telecommunications Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Telecommunications Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Telecommunications Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Telecommunications Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Telecommunications Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Telecommunications Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecommunications Services Revenue

3.4 Global Telecommunications Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Telecommunications Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Telecommunications Services Revenue in 2020

3.5 Telecommunications Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Telecommunications Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Telecommunications Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Telecommunications Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Telecommunications Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Telecommunications Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Telecommunications Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Telecommunications Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Telecommunications Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Verizon

11.1.1 Verizon Company Details

11.1.2 Verizon Business Overview

11.1.3 Verizon Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.1.4 Verizon Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Verizon Recent Development

11.2 AT&T, Inc.

11.2.1 AT&T, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 AT&T, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 AT&T, Inc. Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.2.4 AT&T, Inc. Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 AT&T, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 China Mobile Limited

11.3.1 China Mobile Limited Company Details

11.3.2 China Mobile Limited Business Overview

11.3.3 China Mobile Limited Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.3.4 China Mobile Limited Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 China Mobile Limited Recent Development

11.4 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

11.4.1 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.4.4 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Recent Development

11.5 SoftBank Corp.

11.5.1 SoftBank Corp. Company Details

11.5.2 SoftBank Corp. Business Overview

11.5.3 SoftBank Corp. Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.5.4 SoftBank Corp. Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 SoftBank Corp. Recent Development

11.6 Vodafone Group Plc.

11.6.1 Vodafone Group Plc. Company Details

11.6.2 Vodafone Group Plc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Vodafone Group Plc. Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.6.4 Vodafone Group Plc. Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Vodafone Group Plc. Recent Development

11.7 Telefonica

11.7.1 Telefonica Company Details

11.7.2 Telefonica Business Overview

11.7.3 Telefonica Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.7.4 Telefonica Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development

11.8 Orange

11.8.1 Orange Company Details

11.8.2 Orange Business Overview

11.8.3 Orange Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.8.4 Orange Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Orange Recent Development

11.9 KDDI Corporation

11.9.1 KDDI Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 KDDI Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 KDDI Corporation Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.9.4 KDDI Corporation Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 KDDI Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Deutsche Telekom AG

11.10.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details

11.10.2 Deutsche Telekom AG Business Overview

11.10.3 Deutsche Telekom AG Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.10.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development

11.11 China Telecom Global Limited

11.11.1 China Telecom Global Limited Company Details

11.11.2 China Telecom Global Limited Business Overview

11.11.3 China Telecom Global Limited Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.11.4 China Telecom Global Limited Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 China Telecom Global Limited Recent Development

11.12 Comcast

11.12.1 Comcast Company Details

11.12.2 Comcast Business Overview

11.12.3 Comcast Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.12.4 Comcast Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Comcast Recent Development

11.13 KT Corporation

11.13.1 KT Corporation Company Details

11.13.2 KT Corporation Business Overview

11.13.3 KT Corporation Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.13.4 KT Corporation Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 KT Corporation Recent Development

11.14 América Móvil

11.14.1 América Móvil Company Details

11.14.2 América Móvil Business Overview

11.14.3 América Móvil Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.14.4 América Móvil Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 América Móvil Recent Development

11.15 China Unicom

11.15.1 China Unicom Company Details

11.15.2 China Unicom Business Overview

11.15.3 China Unicom Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.15.4 China Unicom Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 China Unicom Recent Development

11.16 Charter Communications

11.16.1 Charter Communications Company Details

11.16.2 Charter Communications Business Overview

11.16.3 Charter Communications Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.16.4 Charter Communications Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Charter Communications Recent Development

11.17 Telstra

11.17.1 Telstra Company Details

11.17.2 Telstra Business Overview

11.17.3 Telstra Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.17.4 Telstra Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Telstra Recent Development

11.18 Sprint

11.18.1 Sprint Company Details

11.18.2 Sprint Business Overview

11.18.3 Sprint Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.18.4 Sprint Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Sprint Recent Development

11.18 BT Group

.1 BT Group Company Details

.2 BT Group Business Overview

.3 BT Group Telecommunications Services Introduction

.4 BT Group Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

.5 BT Group Recent Development

11.20 CenturyLink

11.20.1 CenturyLink Company Details

11.20.2 CenturyLink Business Overview

11.20.3 CenturyLink Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.20.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

11.21 Telecom Italia

11.21.1 Telecom Italia Company Details

11.21.2 Telecom Italia Business Overview

11.21.3 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Services Introduction

11.21.4 Telecom Italia Revenue in Telecommunications Services Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Telecom Italia Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

