New Report: Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size, Consumption, Opportunity, Revenue, Import and Export 2027|General Dynamics Mission Systems, ND SatCom, IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A.

Ka band satellite communications (SATCOM) frequencies provide new opportunities to meet high bandwidth demands, especially for small aerial, maritime and mobile land platforms supporting beyond line of sight requirements for networkcentric operations. This is possible due to the availability of 3.5GHz of bandwidth, and also because Ka ground segment components are typically smaller in dimension compared to those of Ku band. However, Ka band links experience much higher rain fades in tropical regions as compared to Ku band and C band. This report focus on Ka-band Satcom Terminals market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market The global Ka-band Satcom Terminals market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Ka-band Satcom Terminals market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Ka-band Satcom Terminals market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Ka-band Satcom Terminals market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Ka-band Satcom Terminals market.

Breakdown Data by Type, Portable Satellite Terminals, Fixed Satellite Terminals, Vehicular Mobile Satellite Terminals

Ka-band Satcom Terminals Breakdown Data By Application

, Military Use, Civil Use

,br>Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Ka-band Satcom Terminals market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Ka-band Satcom Terminals market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021. The following players are covered in this report:, Viasat, General Dynamics Mission Systems, ND SatCom, IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A., PathFinder Digital, Thales Group, L3Harris, Newtec, Hughes Network Systems, IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A., PathFinder Digital, NEC Corporation, AIRBUS, BALL CORPORATION, Honeywell, DataPath, AvL Technologies, C-COM Satellite Systems, SatService GmbH, Skyware Technologies, Rockwell Collins

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Portable Satellite Terminals

1.2.3 Fixed Satellite Terminals

1.2.4 Vehicular Mobile Satellite Terminals

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Military Use

1.3.3 Civil Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Trends

2.3.2 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Drivers

2.3.3 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Challenges

2.3.4 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ka-band Satcom Terminals Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Ka-band Satcom Terminals Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ka-band Satcom Terminals Revenue

3.4 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ka-band Satcom Terminals Revenue in 2020

3.5 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Ka-band Satcom Terminals Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Ka-band Satcom Terminals Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ka-band Satcom Terminals Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Ka-band Satcom Terminals Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Viasat

11.1.1 Viasat Company Details

11.1.2 Viasat Business Overview

11.1.3 Viasat Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.1.4 Viasat Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Viasat Recent Development

11.2 General Dynamics Mission Systems

11.2.1 General Dynamics Mission Systems Company Details

11.2.2 General Dynamics Mission Systems Business Overview

11.2.3 General Dynamics Mission Systems Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.2.4 General Dynamics Mission Systems Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 General Dynamics Mission Systems Recent Development

11.3 ND SatCom

11.3.1 ND SatCom Company Details

11.3.2 ND SatCom Business Overview

11.3.3 ND SatCom Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.3.4 ND SatCom Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 ND SatCom Recent Development

11.4 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A.

11.4.1 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Company Details

11.4.2 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Business Overview

11.4.3 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.4.4 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Recent Development

11.5 PathFinder Digital

11.5.1 PathFinder Digital Company Details

11.5.2 PathFinder Digital Business Overview

11.5.3 PathFinder Digital Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.5.4 PathFinder Digital Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 PathFinder Digital Recent Development

11.6 Thales Group

11.6.1 Thales Group Company Details

11.6.2 Thales Group Business Overview

11.6.3 Thales Group Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.6.4 Thales Group Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Thales Group Recent Development

11.7 L3Harris

11.7.1 L3Harris Company Details

11.7.2 L3Harris Business Overview

11.7.3 L3Harris Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.7.4 L3Harris Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 L3Harris Recent Development

11.8 Newtec

11.8.1 Newtec Company Details

11.8.2 Newtec Business Overview

11.8.3 Newtec Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.8.4 Newtec Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Newtec Recent Development

11.9 Hughes Network Systems

11.9.1 Hughes Network Systems Company Details

11.9.2 Hughes Network Systems Business Overview

11.9.3 Hughes Network Systems Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.9.4 Hughes Network Systems Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Hughes Network Systems Recent Development

11.10 COMSAT Corporation

11.10.1 COMSAT Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 COMSAT Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 COMSAT Corporation Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.10.4 COMSAT Corporation Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 COMSAT Corporation Recent Development

11.11 GETSAT

11.11.1 GETSAT Company Details

11.11.2 GETSAT Business Overview

11.11.3 GETSAT Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.11.4 GETSAT Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 GETSAT Recent Development

11.12 NEC Corporation

11.12.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 NEC Corporation Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.12.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

11.13 AIRBUS

11.13.1 AIRBUS Company Details

11.13.2 AIRBUS Business Overview

11.13.3 AIRBUS Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.13.4 AIRBUS Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 AIRBUS Recent Development

11.14 BALL CORPORATION

11.14.1 BALL CORPORATION Company Details

11.14.2 BALL CORPORATION Business Overview

11.14.3 BALL CORPORATION Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.14.4 BALL CORPORATION Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 BALL CORPORATION Recent Development

11.15 Honeywell

11.15.1 Honeywell Company Details

11.15.2 Honeywell Business Overview

11.15.3 Honeywell Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.15.4 Honeywell Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Honeywell Recent Development

11.16 DataPath

11.16.1 DataPath Company Details

11.16.2 DataPath Business Overview

11.16.3 DataPath Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.16.4 DataPath Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 DataPath Recent Development

11.17 AvL Technologies

11.17.1 AvL Technologies Company Details

11.17.2 AvL Technologies Business Overview

11.17.3 AvL Technologies Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.17.4 AvL Technologies Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 AvL Technologies Recent Development

11.18 C-COM Satellite Systems

11.18.1 C-COM Satellite Systems Company Details

11.18.2 C-COM Satellite Systems Business Overview

11.18.3 C-COM Satellite Systems Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.18.4 C-COM Satellite Systems Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 C-COM Satellite Systems Recent Development

11.18 SatService GmbH

.1 SatService GmbH Company Details

.2 SatService GmbH Business Overview

.3 SatService GmbH Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

.4 SatService GmbH Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

.5 SatService GmbH Recent Development

11.20 Skyware Technologies

11.20.1 Skyware Technologies Company Details

11.20.2 Skyware Technologies Business Overview

11.20.3 Skyware Technologies Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.20.4 Skyware Technologies Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Skyware Technologies Recent Development

11.21 Rockwell Collins

11.21.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

11.21.2 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

11.21.3 Rockwell Collins Ka-band Satcom Terminals Introduction

11.21.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Ka-band Satcom Terminals Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

