New Report: LoRa Gateway Market: Global and Regional Industry Trends, Revenue, Share Analysis and Outlook 2021-2027|Gemtek, Kerlink, Multi-Tech Systems

Gateways form the bridge between devices and The Things Network. Devices use low power networks like LoRaWAN to connect to the Gateway, while the Gateway uses high bandwidth networks like WiFi, Ethernet or Cellular to connect to The Things Network. Market Analysis and Insights: Global LoRa Gateway Market The global LoRa Gateway market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026
. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global LoRa Gateway market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global LoRa Gateway market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global LoRa Gateway market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global LoRa Gateway market. LoRa Gateway
Breakdown Data by Type, Outdoor Gateway, Indoor Gateway
LoRa Gateway Breakdown Data By Application
, Industrial Automation, Home Automation, Smart Agriculture, Smart City, Asset Tracking, Others
,br>Based on regional and country-level analysis, the LoRa Gateway market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global LoRa Gateway market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021. The following players are covered in this report:, Semtech, Gemtek, Kerlink, Multi-Tech Systems, LairdTech, Dapu Telecom Technology, Embit, Libelium, Link Labs, Multi-Tech Systems, LairdTech, Nemeus, TEKTELIC Communications, Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology, Hongdian Corporation, EUROTECH
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global LoRa Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Outdoor Gateway
1.2.3 Indoor Gateway
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LoRa Gateway Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Industrial Automation
1.3.3 Home Automation
1.3.4 Smart Agriculture
1.3.5 Smart City
1.3.6 Asset Tracking
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global LoRa Gateway Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 LoRa Gateway Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 LoRa Gateway Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 LoRa Gateway Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 LoRa Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 LoRa Gateway Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 LoRa Gateway Market Trends
2.3.2 LoRa Gateway Market Drivers
2.3.3 LoRa Gateway Market Challenges
2.3.4 LoRa Gateway Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top LoRa Gateway Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top LoRa Gateway Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global LoRa Gateway Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global LoRa Gateway Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LoRa Gateway Revenue
3.4 Global LoRa Gateway Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global LoRa Gateway Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LoRa Gateway Revenue in 2020
3.5 LoRa Gateway Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players LoRa Gateway Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into LoRa Gateway Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 LoRa Gateway Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global LoRa Gateway Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global LoRa Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 LoRa Gateway Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global LoRa Gateway Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global LoRa Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific LoRa Gateway Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa LoRa Gateway Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Semtech
11.1.1 Semtech Company Details
11.1.2 Semtech Business Overview
11.1.3 Semtech LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.1.4 Semtech Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Semtech Recent Development
11.2 Gemtek
11.2.1 Gemtek Company Details
11.2.2 Gemtek Business Overview
11.2.3 Gemtek LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.2.4 Gemtek Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Gemtek Recent Development
11.3 Kerlink
11.3.1 Kerlink Company Details
11.3.2 Kerlink Business Overview
11.3.3 Kerlink LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.3.4 Kerlink Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Kerlink Recent Development
11.4 Multi-Tech Systems
11.4.1 Multi-Tech Systems Company Details
11.4.2 Multi-Tech Systems Business Overview
11.4.3 Multi-Tech Systems LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.4.4 Multi-Tech Systems Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Multi-Tech Systems Recent Development
11.5 LairdTech
11.5.1 LairdTech Company Details
11.5.2 LairdTech Business Overview
11.5.3 LairdTech LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.5.4 LairdTech Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 LairdTech Recent Development
11.6 Dapu Telecom Technology
11.6.1 Dapu Telecom Technology Company Details
11.6.2 Dapu Telecom Technology Business Overview
11.6.3 Dapu Telecom Technology LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.6.4 Dapu Telecom Technology Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Dapu Telecom Technology Recent Development
11.7 Embit
11.7.1 Embit Company Details
11.7.2 Embit Business Overview
11.7.3 Embit LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.7.4 Embit Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Embit Recent Development
11.8 Libelium
11.8.1 Libelium Company Details
11.8.2 Libelium Business Overview
11.8.3 Libelium LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.8.4 Libelium Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Libelium Recent Development
11.9 Link Labs
11.9.1 Link Labs Company Details
11.9.2 Link Labs Business Overview
11.9.3 Link Labs LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.9.4 Link Labs Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Link Labs Recent Development
11.10 Manthink
11.10.1 Manthink Company Details
11.10.2 Manthink Business Overview
11.10.3 Manthink LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.10.4 Manthink Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Manthink Recent Development
11.11 NiceRF
11.11.1 NiceRF Company Details
11.11.2 NiceRF Business Overview
11.11.3 NiceRF LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.11.4 NiceRF Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 NiceRF Recent Development
11.12 Nemeus
11.12.1 Nemeus Company Details
11.12.2 Nemeus Business Overview
11.12.3 Nemeus LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.12.4 Nemeus Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Nemeus Recent Development
11.13 TEKTELIC Communications
11.13.1 TEKTELIC Communications Company Details
11.13.2 TEKTELIC Communications Business Overview
11.13.3 TEKTELIC Communications LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.13.4 TEKTELIC Communications Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 TEKTELIC Communications Recent Development
11.14 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology
11.14.1 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Company Details
11.14.2 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Business Overview
11.14.3 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.14.4 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Recent Development
11.15 Hongdian Corporation
11.15.1 Hongdian Corporation Company Details
11.15.2 Hongdian Corporation Business Overview
11.15.3 Hongdian Corporation LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.15.4 Hongdian Corporation Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Hongdian Corporation Recent Development
11.16 EUROTECH
11.16.1 EUROTECH Company Details
11.16.2 EUROTECH Business Overview
11.16.3 EUROTECH LoRa Gateway Introduction
11.16.4 EUROTECH Revenue in LoRa Gateway Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 EUROTECH Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
