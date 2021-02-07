Global NFC-enabled Handsets Market 2021 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Sony, Xiaomi, Citrix, Huawei, Apple, etc. | InForGrowth

February 7, 2021

Global NFC-enabled Handsets Market 2021

The report titled NFC-enabled Handsets Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the NFC-enabled Handsets market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the NFC-enabled Handsets industry. Growth of the overall NFC-enabled Handsets market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

NFC-enabled Handsets Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the NFC-enabled Handsets industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the NFC-enabled Handsets market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

NFC-enabled Handsets market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Others

    NFC-enabled Handsets market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Mobile Payment
  • ID Authentication
  • Transit Fare Collection
  • Other

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Sony
  • Xiaomi
  • Citrix
  • Huawei
  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • OnePlus
  • Oppo Electronics
  • Lumigon
  • Brunswick
  • Google
  • LG
  • Vivo
  • BlackBerry

    Industrial Analysis of NFC-enabled Handsets Market:

    Regional Coverage of the NFC-enabled Handsets Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase NFC-enabled Handsets Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive NFC-enabled Handsets market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the NFC-enabled Handsets market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

