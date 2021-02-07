Covid-19 Impact on Global Hotel Market (2021-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: SAP, TIBCO, Oracle, Software, IBM, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Hotel Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Hotel market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Hotel industry. Growth of the overall Hotel market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Get Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6232021/hotel-market

Impact of COVID-19:

Hotel Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Hotel industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hotel market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Get Brief Information on Pre COVID-19 Analysis and Post COVID-19 Opportunities in Hotel Market

https://inforgrowth.com/CovidImpact-Request/6232021/hotel-market

The major players profiled in this report include

SAP

TIBCO

Oracle

Software

IBM

Hazelcast

Altibase

GridGain Systems

GigaSpaces

ScaleOut Software

Microsoft. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Hotel market is segmented into

Cloud Based

On-Premises Based on Application Hotel market is segmented into

Luxury & High-End Hotels

Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels