Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts by 2025

The Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. Nanocrystalline alloys are materials on the basis of Fe, Si and B with additions of Nb and Cu. They are produced via Rapid Solidification Technology as a thin ribbon, initially in the amorphous state and then crystallized in a subsequent heat treatment around 500 – 600 °C. This gives rise to an extremely fine grained microstructure with grain sizes of 10 nanometers – hence the name nanocrystalline.

These nanocrystalline alloys combine low magnetic anisotropy and low magnetostriction, both prerequisites for high magnetic permeability, with high magnetic flux density Bs and good thermal stability.

In recent years, the material properties of Nanocrystalline alloys with high competitive advantages have attracted much attention. With the rapid advancement of technology applications such as smart manufacturing, 5G communication, new energy vehicles, and 3D printing, the market has more demand for high-quality Nanocrystalline soft magnetic material, and the market formed is becoming a characteristic growth point for amorphous alloy materials. Nanocrystalline soft magnetic material molding is not only a scalable manufacturing process, but also a processing method for producing new materials, and the application prospect is very promising.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Hitachi Metal, Advanced Technology, VACUUMSCHMELZE, Qingdao Yunlu, China Amorphous Technology, Henan Zhongyue, Foshan Huaxin, Londerful New Material, Orient Group, Bomatec, OJSC MSTATOR,

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

14~18?m Thickness

18~22?m Thickness

22~26?m Thickness

Others

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Consumer Electronics

Renewable Energy

Electric Power

Aerospace

Medical

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

