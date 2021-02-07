New Report: Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Development Status, Key Players Analysis and Competitive Analysis 2027|HID Global, Fingerprint Cards, CamaBio

“

Embedded Fingerprint Module is a module used to complete fingerprint collection and fingerprint identification. The fingerprint module is mainly composed of a fingerprint acquisition module, a fingerprint identification module and an extended function module. The data in this report is Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control (Access control system, time attendance, door lock and safe box, etc.) and does not include the Embedded Fingerprint Module for consumer electronics (smartphones, etc.). The production of Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control is mainly concentrated in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, and the three occupy more than 90% of the consumer market. Major global manufacturers include IDEMIA, HID Global, Fingerprint Cards, CamaBio, Suprema, NEXT Biometrics, Nitgen and Primax, etc. The major manufacturers account for more than 40% of the market share. Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control can be divided into capacitive fingerprint module and optical fingerprint module, which are mainly used in access control system, time attendance, door locks, safe boxes, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market The global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control market size is projected to reach US$ 439.3 million by 2026, from US$ 262.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2026

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2663147/global-embedded-fingerprint-module-for-physical-access-control-market

. Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Scope and Segment The global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and

,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and

,By Application for the period 2016-2027. The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2016 to 2021. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years. By the product type, the market is primarily split into, Capacitive Fingerprint Module, Optical Fingerprint Module By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, Access Control System, Time Attendance, Door Lock, Safe Box, Others

Competitive Landscape

: The report provides a list of all the key players in the Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product Developments, research, and Developments, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company Developmentss to remain competitive in the market. The Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control key manufacturers in this market include:, IDEMIA, HID Global, Fingerprint Cards, CamaBio, Suprema, NEXT Biometrics, Nitgen, Primax, Miaxis Biometrics, SecuGen Corporation, Aratek, Union Community

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/dd49c6920c7ddaca75426ad4f0ede242,0,1,global-embedded-fingerprint-module-for-physical-access-control-market

Table of Contents

1 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Overview

1.1 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Product Overview

1.2 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Capacitive Fingerprint Module

1.2.2 Optical Fingerprint Module

1.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control by Application

4.1 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Access Control System

4.1.2 Time Attendance

4.1.3 Door Lock

4.1.4 Safe Box

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control by Country

5.1 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control by Country

6.1 Europe Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control by Country

8.1 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Business

10.1 IDEMIA

10.1.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

10.1.2 IDEMIA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 IDEMIA Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 IDEMIA Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.1.5 IDEMIA Recent Development

10.2 HID Global

10.2.1 HID Global Corporation Information

10.2.2 HID Global Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 HID Global Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 IDEMIA Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.2.5 HID Global Recent Development

10.3 Fingerprint Cards

10.3.1 Fingerprint Cards Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fingerprint Cards Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fingerprint Cards Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fingerprint Cards Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.3.5 Fingerprint Cards Recent Development

10.4 CamaBio

10.4.1 CamaBio Corporation Information

10.4.2 CamaBio Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CamaBio Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CamaBio Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.4.5 CamaBio Recent Development

10.5 Suprema

10.5.1 Suprema Corporation Information

10.5.2 Suprema Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Suprema Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Suprema Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.5.5 Suprema Recent Development

10.6 NEXT Biometrics

10.6.1 NEXT Biometrics Corporation Information

10.6.2 NEXT Biometrics Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NEXT Biometrics Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 NEXT Biometrics Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.6.5 NEXT Biometrics Recent Development

10.7 Nitgen

10.7.1 Nitgen Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nitgen Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nitgen Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nitgen Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.7.5 Nitgen Recent Development

10.8 Primax

10.8.1 Primax Corporation Information

10.8.2 Primax Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Primax Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Primax Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.8.5 Primax Recent Development

10.9 Miaxis Biometrics

10.9.1 Miaxis Biometrics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Miaxis Biometrics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Miaxis Biometrics Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Miaxis Biometrics Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.9.5 Miaxis Biometrics Recent Development

10.10 SecuGen Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SecuGen Corporation Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SecuGen Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Aratek

10.11.1 Aratek Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aratek Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Aratek Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Aratek Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.11.5 Aratek Recent Development

10.12 Union Community

10.12.1 Union Community Corporation Information

10.12.2 Union Community Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Union Community Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Union Community Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Products Offered

10.12.5 Union Community Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Distributors

12.3 Embedded Fingerprint Module for Physical Access Control Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

”