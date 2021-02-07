New Report: Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Overview, Top Companies, Region, Application and Global Forecast by 2027|Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron

“

An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. This report mainly covers metal etch and hard mask etch system market. North America have a larger market share which account for nearly 70%, followed by Japan and Asia-Pacific region. The world TOP 5 players in the Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market are Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron and Oxford Instruments, which account for more than 65% of the total market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market The global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market size is projected to reach US$ 2317.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1130.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026

. Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Scope and Segment The global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and

,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and

,By Application for the period 2016-2027. The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2016 to 2021. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years. By the product type, the market is primarily split into, Silicon Etch Equipment, Dielectric Etch Equipment, Metal Etch Equipment, Hard Mask Etch Equipment By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, Front End of Line (FEOL), Back End of Line (BEOL)

Competitive Landscape

: The report provides a list of all the key players in the Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product Developments, research, and Developments, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company Developmentss to remain competitive in the market. The Metal and Hard Mask Etch System key manufacturers in this market include:, Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron, Oxford Instruments, NAURA Technology Group, SPTS Technologies Ltd., AMEC, Ulvac, Samco, Plasma Therm

