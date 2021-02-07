New Report: Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Size, Consumption, Opportunity, Revenue, Import and Export 2027|Pricer, SoluM, E Ink

“

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market The global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2663041/global-electronic-shelf-label-for-supermarket-market

. Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Scope and Segment The global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and

,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and

,By Application for the period 2016-2027. The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including United States, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2016 to 2021. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years. By the product type, the market is primarily split into, Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays, E papers Displays By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, Drug, Consumer Products, Other

Competitive Landscape

: The report provides a list of all the key players in the Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product Developments, research, and Developments, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company Developmentss to remain competitive in the market. The Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket key manufacturers in this market include:, BOE (SES-imagotag), Pricer, SoluM, E Ink, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, DIGI, Hanshow, LG innotek, Panasonic, Altierre

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c42af33f61edeab193c52c9664f0142e,0,1,global-electronic-shelf-label-for-supermarket-market

Table of Contents

1 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Product Overview

1.2 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

1.2.2 E papers Displays

1.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket by Application

4.1 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Drug

4.1.2 Consumer Products

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket by Country

5.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket by Country

6.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket by Country

8.1 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Business

10.1 BOE (SES-imagotag)

10.1.1 BOE (SES-imagotag) Corporation Information

10.1.2 BOE (SES-imagotag) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BOE (SES-imagotag) Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BOE (SES-imagotag) Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.1.5 BOE (SES-imagotag) Recent Development

10.2 Pricer

10.2.1 Pricer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pricer Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Pricer Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BOE (SES-imagotag) Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.2.5 Pricer Recent Development

10.3 SoluM

10.3.1 SoluM Corporation Information

10.3.2 SoluM Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SoluM Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SoluM Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.3.5 SoluM Recent Development

10.4 E Ink

10.4.1 E Ink Corporation Information

10.4.2 E Ink Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 E Ink Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 E Ink Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.4.5 E Ink Recent Development

10.5 Displaydata

10.5.1 Displaydata Corporation Information

10.5.2 Displaydata Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Displaydata Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Displaydata Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.5.5 Displaydata Recent Development

10.6 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

10.6.1 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Corporation Information

10.6.2 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.6.5 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Recent Development

10.7 DIGI

10.7.1 DIGI Corporation Information

10.7.2 DIGI Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DIGI Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DIGI Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.7.5 DIGI Recent Development

10.8 Hanshow

10.8.1 Hanshow Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hanshow Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hanshow Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hanshow Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.8.5 Hanshow Recent Development

10.9 LG innotek

10.9.1 LG innotek Corporation Information

10.9.2 LG innotek Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 LG innotek Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 LG innotek Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.9.5 LG innotek Recent Development

10.10 Panasonic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Panasonic Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.11 Altierre

10.11.1 Altierre Corporation Information

10.11.2 Altierre Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Altierre Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Altierre Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Products Offered

10.11.5 Altierre Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Distributors

12.3 Electronic Shelf Label for Supermarket Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

”