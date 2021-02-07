Flax Yarns Market: Strategies, Shares and Forecast Worldwide, 2021-2025

Flax Yarns Market Overview 2021 – 2025

The rising technology in Flax Yarns Market is also depicted in this research report. Flax Yarns or linen yarn are obtained from stalks of linum (the plant) and produced from flax fibers. They are divided into two parts as long staple and short staple. While short-staple linen yarns are rough and thick, long staple yarns are thin and delicate.

Short staple yarns are usually used in producing coarse fabrics woven in homes while long staple yarns are used in weaving more delicate fabrics as they are thin and have smooth surface. It is used in the production of summer clothing. It is also used in the production of home textile, cloths, wipes.

Key Competitors of the Global Flax Yarns Market are: Kingdom, Yixing Sunshine, NZ Group, Huzhou Jinlongma, Siulas, Hungaro-Len, Huzhou Goldrich, Eurolinen (SANECO), FIR Group, Taizhou City Longda, Jiangsu Chunlong, STAR Group, Heilongjiang Propp Textile, Shanxi Greenland Textile,

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Flax Yarns on national, regional and international levels. Flax Yarns Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Major Applications of Flax Yarns covered are:

Home Textiles

Cloths

Wipes

Others

