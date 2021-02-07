Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Overview Of Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Industry 2021-2025:

The Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. Duplex stainless steel plates have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (1928%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.

The Top key vendors in Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market include are:- Outokumpu, Sandvik, Butting, ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, NSSMC, POSCO, Tata Steel, JFE, Sosta, PSP, Tenaris, Tubacex, Metline Industries, Baosteel, TISCO,

This research report categorizes the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Major Product Types covered are:

Lean Duplex

Standard Duplex

Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex

Major Applications of Duplex Stainless Steel Plate covered are:

Offshore Oil and Gas

Chemical Process Industry

Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

Desalination / Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Air Pollution Control

Architectural, Building & Construction

Others

Region wise performance of the Duplex Stainless Steel Plate industry

This report studies the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

