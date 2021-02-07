New Report: Accelerator Card Market: Global and Regional Industry Trends, Revenue, Share Analysis and Outlook 2021-2027|Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Xilinx

New Report: Accelerator Card Market: Global and Regional Industry Trends, Revenue, Share Analysis and Outlook 2021-2027|Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Xilinx8 min read
“
An accelerator card is an extension card that is used in high-performance computing, cloud servers, and data centers to accelerate various workloads. These cards can be plugged in via a PCIe slot and are programmable, allowing the user to instruct the card to perform various tasks. These cards are more efficient as compared to general-purpose microprocessors. Some of the widely used accelerator cards in high-performance computing, and data centers are CPUs and GPUs. FPGAs and ASICs are also being used to accelerate machine learning applications in data centers. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Accelerator Card Market The global Accelerator Card market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026
. Global Accelerator Card Scope and Segment The global Accelerator Card market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and
,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Accelerator Card market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and
,By Application for the period 2016-2027. The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2016 to 2021. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years. By the product type, the market is primarily split into, High-performance Computing Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, Video and Image Processing, Machine Learning, Financial Computing, Data Analytics, Others
Competitive Landscape
: The report provides a list of all the key players in the Accelerator Card market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product Developments, research, and Developments, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company Developmentss to remain competitive in the market. The Accelerator Card key manufacturers in this market include:, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Xilinx, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Kalray Corporation
Table of Contents
1 Accelerator Card Market Overview
1.1 Accelerator Card Product Overview
1.2 Accelerator Card Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 High-performance Computing Accelerator
1.2.2 Cloud Accelerator
1.3 Global Accelerator Card Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Accelerator Card Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Accelerator Card Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Accelerator Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Accelerator Card Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Accelerator Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Accelerator Card Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Accelerator Card Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Accelerator Card Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Accelerator Card Price (ASP) (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Accelerator Card Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Accelerator Card Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Accelerator Card Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Accelerator Card Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Accelerator Card as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Accelerator Card Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Accelerator Card Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Accelerator Card Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Accelerator Card Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Accelerator Card Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Accelerator Card Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Accelerator Card Market Size Market Share by Region
3.3.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Accelerator Card Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Accelerator Card by Application
4.1 Accelerator Card Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Video and Image Processing
4.1.2 Machine Learning
4.1.3 Financial Computing
4.1.4 Data Analytics
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Accelerator Card Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Accelerator Card Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Accelerator Card Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Accelerator Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Accelerator Card Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Accelerator Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application
4.3.1 North America Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Accelerator Card by Country
5.1 North America Accelerator Card Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Accelerator Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Accelerator Card by Country
6.1 Europe Accelerator Card Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Accelerator Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Accelerator Card by Country
8.1 Latin America Accelerator Card Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Accelerator Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Accelerator Card Business
10.1 NVIDIA Corporation
10.1.1 NVIDIA Corporation Corporation Information
10.1.2 NVIDIA Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 NVIDIA Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 NVIDIA Corporation Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.1.5 NVIDIA Corporation Recent Development
10.2 Intel Corporation
10.2.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information
10.2.2 Intel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Intel Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 NVIDIA Corporation Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.2.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
10.3 Advanced Micro Devices
10.3.1 Advanced Micro Devices Corporation Information
10.3.2 Advanced Micro Devices Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Advanced Micro Devices Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Advanced Micro Devices Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.3.5 Advanced Micro Devices Recent Development
10.4 Xilinx
10.4.1 Xilinx Corporation Information
10.4.2 Xilinx Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Xilinx Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Xilinx Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.4.5 Xilinx Recent Development
10.5 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
10.5.1 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.5.5 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Recent Development
10.6 Cisco Systems
10.6.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information
10.6.2 Cisco Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Cisco Systems Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Cisco Systems Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
10.7 FUJITSU
10.7.1 FUJITSU Corporation Information
10.7.2 FUJITSU Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 FUJITSU Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 FUJITSU Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.7.5 FUJITSU Recent Development
10.8 Oracle Corporation
10.8.1 Oracle Corporation Corporation Information
10.8.2 Oracle Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Oracle Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Oracle Corporation Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
10.9 Huawei Technologies
10.9.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information
10.9.2 Huawei Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Huawei Technologies Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Huawei Technologies Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.9.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
10.10 IBM Corporation
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Accelerator Card Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 IBM Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
10.11 Kalray Corporation
10.11.1 Kalray Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kalray Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Kalray Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Kalray Corporation Accelerator Card Products Offered
10.11.5 Kalray Corporation Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Accelerator Card Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Accelerator Card Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Accelerator Card Distributors
12.3 Accelerator Card Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
