New Report: GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Development Status, Key Players Analysis and Competitive Analysis 2027|Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Inc.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is a satellite system that covers the whole world and allows users with compatible devices to process signals from satellites to determine their position, speed and time. GNSS signals are provided by various satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and satellite-based augmentation systems. This report studies the positioning chip market for navigation satellite systems. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer market for GNSS Positioning Chips, accounting for more than 65% of the revenue market share, followed by North America and Europe. The top three manufacturers are Qualcomm, Broadcom and MediaTek, which account for more than 50% of the revenue market share in together. GNSS Positioning Chips are divided into high-precision and standard-precision types, mainly used in smartphone, tablet PC, on-board system, digital camera and other fields. The global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market size is projected to reach US$ 3537.9 million by 2026, from US$ 2866.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, China Taiwan, Europe, Japan and China. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market:

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, High-precision GNSS Positioning Chips, Standard-precision GNSS Positioning Chips

,By Application:, Smartphone, Tablet PC, Personal Navigation Equipment, On-board System, Wearable System, Digital Camera, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market are:, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Inc., MediaTek Inc., U-blox, ST, Furuno Electric, unicorecomm, MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY, Allystar Technology, Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Techtotop

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

of the global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips

1.2 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High-precision GNSS Positioning Chips

1.2.3 Standard-precision GNSS Positioning Chips

1.3 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Smartphone

1.3.3 Tablet PC

1.3.4 Personal Navigation Equipment

1.3.5 On-board System

1.3.6 Wearable System

1.3.7 Digital Camera

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market by Region

1.5.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 China Taiwan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 China GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production

3.4.1 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 China Taiwan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production

3.5.1 China Taiwan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 China Taiwan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production

3.6.1 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production

3.7.1 Japan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 China GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production

3.8.1 China GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 China GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption by Region

4.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

7.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Broadcom Inc.

7.2.1 Broadcom Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Broadcom Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Broadcom Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Broadcom Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Broadcom Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 MediaTek Inc.

7.3.1 MediaTek Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.3.2 MediaTek Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.3.3 MediaTek Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 MediaTek Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 MediaTek Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 U-blox

7.4.1 U-blox GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.4.2 U-blox GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.4.3 U-blox GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 U-blox Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 U-blox Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ST

7.5.1 ST GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.5.2 ST GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ST GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ST Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ST Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Furuno Electric

7.6.1 Furuno Electric GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.6.2 Furuno Electric GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Furuno Electric GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Furuno Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Furuno Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 unicorecomm

7.7.1 unicorecomm GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.7.2 unicorecomm GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.7.3 unicorecomm GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 unicorecomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 unicorecomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY

7.8.1 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.8.2 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.8.3 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Allystar Technology

7.9.1 Allystar Technology GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.9.2 Allystar Technology GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Allystar Technology GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Allystar Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Allystar Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Techtotop

7.11.1 Techtotop GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Corporation Information

7.11.2 Techtotop GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Techtotop GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Techtotop Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Techtotop Recent Developments/Updates 8 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips

8.4 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Distributors List

9.3 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Industry Trends

10.2 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Growth Drivers

10.3 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Challenges

10.4 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 China Taiwan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 China GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

