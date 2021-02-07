New Report: Semiconductor Tapes Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027): QY Research|3M, Mitsui Chemicals, Nitto

New Report: Semiconductor Tapes Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027): QY Research|3M, Mitsui Chemicals, Nitto7 min read
“
Semiconductor tapes is mainly used in processing semiconductor wafers made from materials such as silicon or glass. Its powerful adhesive strength keeps wafers in place when grinding and cutting. Leading companies producing this product are 3M, Lintec and Mitsui Chemicals. Occupy 1/3 of the market share. The main consumer region of this product is the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for more than 80% of the total market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Tapes Market The global Semiconductor Tapes market size is projected to reach US$ 1240.7 million by 2026, from US$ 825.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026
Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2661879/global-semiconductor-tapes-market
Global Semiconductor Tapes Scope and Segment Semiconductor Tapes market is segmented by Type, and
,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and
,By Application for the period 2016-2027.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M, Mitsui Chemicals, Nitto, Lintec, Denka, NPMT Semiconductor Tapes
Breakdown Data by Type, Back Grinding Tapes, Dicing Tapes
Semiconductor Tapes Breakdown Data By Application
, Semiconductor Wafer, Electronic Devices, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Semiconductor Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Semiconductor Tapes market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, China Taiwan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027
Competitive Landscape
and Semiconductor Tapes Market Share Analysis
Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d8fc0848f8203dea070cafae1eee63b1,0,1,global-semiconductor-tapes-market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Semiconductor Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Back Grinding Tapes
1.2.3 Dicing Tapes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Semiconductor Wafer
1.3.3 Electronic Devices
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Production
2.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 China Taiwan
2.10 South Korea 3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Tapes Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Tapes Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Overview
12.1.3 3M Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 3M Semiconductor Tapes Product Description
12.1.5 3M Related Developments
12.2 Mitsui Chemicals
12.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview
12.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals Semiconductor Tapes Product Description
12.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals Related Developments
12.3 Nitto
12.3.1 Nitto Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nitto Overview
12.3.3 Nitto Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Nitto Semiconductor Tapes Product Description
12.3.5 Nitto Related Developments
12.4 Lintec
12.4.1 Lintec Corporation Information
12.4.2 Lintec Overview
12.4.3 Lintec Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Lintec Semiconductor Tapes Product Description
12.4.5 Lintec Related Developments
12.5 Denka
12.5.1 Denka Corporation Information
12.5.2 Denka Overview
12.5.3 Denka Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Denka Semiconductor Tapes Product Description
12.5.5 Denka Related Developments
12.6 NPMT
12.6.1 NPMT Corporation Information
12.6.2 NPMT Overview
12.6.3 NPMT Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 NPMT Semiconductor Tapes Product Description
12.6.5 NPMT Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Semiconductor Tapes Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Semiconductor Tapes Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Semiconductor Tapes Production Mode & Process
13.4 Semiconductor Tapes Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Semiconductor Tapes Sales Channels
13.4.2 Semiconductor Tapes Distributors
13.5 Semiconductor Tapes Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Semiconductor Tapes Industry Trends
14.2 Semiconductor Tapes Market Drivers
14.3 Semiconductor Tapes Market Challenges
14.4 Semiconductor Tapes Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Semiconductor Tapes Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
About Us:
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.
”https://bisouv.com/