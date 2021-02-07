New Report: Semiconductor Tapes Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027): QY Research|3M, Mitsui Chemicals, Nitto

“

Semiconductor tapes is mainly used in processing semiconductor wafers made from materials such as silicon or glass. Its powerful adhesive strength keeps wafers in place when grinding and cutting. Leading companies producing this product are 3M, Lintec and Mitsui Chemicals. Occupy 1/3 of the market share. The main consumer region of this product is the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for more than 80% of the total market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Tapes Market The global Semiconductor Tapes market size is projected to reach US$ 1240.7 million by 2026, from US$ 825.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2661879/global-semiconductor-tapes-market

Global Semiconductor Tapes Scope and Segment Semiconductor Tapes market is segmented by Type, and

,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and

,By Application for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M, Mitsui Chemicals, Nitto, Lintec, Denka, NPMT Semiconductor Tapes

Breakdown Data by Type, Back Grinding Tapes, Dicing Tapes

Semiconductor Tapes Breakdown Data By Application

, Semiconductor Wafer, Electronic Devices, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Semiconductor Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Semiconductor Tapes market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, China Taiwan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027

Competitive Landscape

and Semiconductor Tapes Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d8fc0848f8203dea070cafae1eee63b1,0,1,global-semiconductor-tapes-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Back Grinding Tapes

1.2.3 Dicing Tapes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductor Wafer

1.3.3 Electronic Devices

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Production

2.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 China Taiwan

2.10 South Korea 3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Tapes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Tapes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Overview

12.1.3 3M Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Semiconductor Tapes Product Description

12.1.5 3M Related Developments

12.2 Mitsui Chemicals

12.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

12.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals Semiconductor Tapes Product Description

12.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals Related Developments

12.3 Nitto

12.3.1 Nitto Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nitto Overview

12.3.3 Nitto Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nitto Semiconductor Tapes Product Description

12.3.5 Nitto Related Developments

12.4 Lintec

12.4.1 Lintec Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lintec Overview

12.4.3 Lintec Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lintec Semiconductor Tapes Product Description

12.4.5 Lintec Related Developments

12.5 Denka

12.5.1 Denka Corporation Information

12.5.2 Denka Overview

12.5.3 Denka Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Denka Semiconductor Tapes Product Description

12.5.5 Denka Related Developments

12.6 NPMT

12.6.1 NPMT Corporation Information

12.6.2 NPMT Overview

12.6.3 NPMT Semiconductor Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NPMT Semiconductor Tapes Product Description

12.6.5 NPMT Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Semiconductor Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Semiconductor Tapes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Semiconductor Tapes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Semiconductor Tapes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Semiconductor Tapes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Semiconductor Tapes Distributors

13.5 Semiconductor Tapes Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Semiconductor Tapes Industry Trends

14.2 Semiconductor Tapes Market Drivers

14.3 Semiconductor Tapes Market Challenges

14.4 Semiconductor Tapes Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Semiconductor Tapes Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

”