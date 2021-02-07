New Report: Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Driver, Existing Trends and Global Forecast by 2027|Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech

“

An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. This report mainly covers metal etch and hard mask etch system market. North America have a larger market share which account for nearly 70%, followed by Japan and Asia-Pacific region. The world TOP 5 players in the Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market are Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron and Oxford Instruments, which account for more than 65% of the total market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market The global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market size is projected to reach US$ 2317.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1016.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2661851/global-metal-and-hard-mask-etch-system-market

Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Scope and Segment Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market is segmented by Type, and

,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and

,By Application for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron, Oxford Instruments, NAURA Technology Group, SPTS Technologies Ltd., AMEC, Ulvac, Samco, Plasma Therm Metal and Hard Mask Etch System

Breakdown Data by Type, Silicon Etch Equipment, Dielectric Etch Equipment, Metal Etch Equipment, Hard Mask Etch Equipment

Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Breakdown Data By Application

, Front End of Line (FEOL), Back End of Line (BEOL) Regional and Country-level Analysis The Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027

Competitive Landscape

and Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/481161b4fa58c6dfdb5bcf04ab4c29be,0,1,global-metal-and-hard-mask-etch-system-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Silicon Etch Equipment

1.2.3 Dielectric Etch Equipment

1.2.4 Metal Etch Equipment

1.2.5 Hard Mask Etch Equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Front End of Line (FEOL)

1.3.3 Back End of Line (BEOL)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production

2.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan 3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Lam Research

12.1.1 Lam Research Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lam Research Overview

12.1.3 Lam Research Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lam Research Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.1.5 Lam Research Related Developments

12.2 Applied Materials

12.2.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information

12.2.2 Applied Materials Overview

12.2.3 Applied Materials Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Applied Materials Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.2.5 Applied Materials Related Developments

12.3 Hitachi High-tech

12.3.1 Hitachi High-tech Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi High-tech Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi High-tech Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi High-tech Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.3.5 Hitachi High-tech Related Developments

12.4 Tokyo Electron

12.4.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tokyo Electron Overview

12.4.3 Tokyo Electron Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tokyo Electron Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.4.5 Tokyo Electron Related Developments

12.5 Oxford Instruments

12.5.1 Oxford Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 Oxford Instruments Overview

12.5.3 Oxford Instruments Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Oxford Instruments Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.5.5 Oxford Instruments Related Developments

12.6 NAURA Technology Group

12.6.1 NAURA Technology Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 NAURA Technology Group Overview

12.6.3 NAURA Technology Group Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NAURA Technology Group Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.6.5 NAURA Technology Group Related Developments

12.7 SPTS Technologies Ltd.

12.7.1 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Overview

12.7.3 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.7.5 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Related Developments

12.8 AMEC

12.8.1 AMEC Corporation Information

12.8.2 AMEC Overview

12.8.3 AMEC Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 AMEC Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.8.5 AMEC Related Developments

12.9 Ulvac

12.9.1 Ulvac Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ulvac Overview

12.9.3 Ulvac Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ulvac Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.9.5 Ulvac Related Developments

12.10 Samco

12.10.1 Samco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Samco Overview

12.10.3 Samco Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Samco Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.10.5 Samco Related Developments

12.11 Plasma Therm

12.11.1 Plasma Therm Corporation Information

12.11.2 Plasma Therm Overview

12.11.3 Plasma Therm Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Plasma Therm Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Description

12.11.5 Plasma Therm Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Mode & Process

13.4 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Sales Channels

13.4.2 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Distributors

13.5 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Industry Trends

14.2 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Drivers

14.3 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Challenges

14.4 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

”