Electronic Identification (eID) Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts by 2025

An electronic identification (eID) is a digital solution for proof of identity of citizens or organizations, for example in view to access benefits or services provided by government authorities, banks or other companies, for mobile payments, etc. Apart from online authentication and login, many electronic identity services also give users the option to sign electronic documents with a digital signature.

One form of eID is an electronic identification card (eIC), which is a physical identity card that can be used for online and offline personal identification or authentication. The eIC is a smartcardin ID-1 format of a regular bank card, with identity information printed on the surface (such as personal details and a photograph) and in an embedded RFID microchip, similar to that in biometric passports. The chip stores the information printed on the card (such as the holder's name and date of birth) and the holder's biometric photo. It may also store the holder's fingerprints. The card may be used for online authentication, such as for age verification or for e-government applications. An electronic signature, provided by a private company, may also be stored on the chip.

Global Electronic Identification (eID) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of XX between 2021 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Electronic Identification (eID) Market are:

Gemalto, Bundesdruckerei, Goznak, Giesecke & Devrient, Iris Corporation Berhad, Semlex Group, Veridos, Morpho, NXP, Infineon Technologies, HID Global, IDEXPERTS

The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Electronic Identification (eID) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Product Types covered are:

Radio Frequency Card

IC Card

Other

Major Applications of Electronic Identification (eID) covered are:

Transportation

Contactless bank cards

Identification

Other

Regional Electronic Identification (eID) Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

