Group Buying Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2021 to 2025

Group buying, also known as collective buying, offers products and services at significantly reduced prices on the condition that a minimum number of buyers would make the purchase. Origins of group buying can be traced to China where it is known as Tuán Gòu (Chinese: ??) or team buying.

In recent times, group buying websites have emerged as a major player in online shopping business. Typically, these websites feature a deal of the day, with the deal kicking in when a set number of people agree to buy the product or service. Buyers then print off a voucher to claim their discount at the retailer. Many of the group-buying sites work by negotiating deals with local merchants and promising to deliver a higher foot count in exchange for better prices.

The Top key vendors in Group Buying Market include are:- Groupon, GoodTwo, Meituan Dianping, Alibaba, LivingSocial, Woot, 1SaleADay, Ruelala, Hautelook, Zulily, BelleChic, Amazon, JingDong

Major Product Types covered are:

Online

O2O

Major Applications of Group Buying covered are:

Retail Industry

Online Shopping Industry

Food Service Industry

Region wise performance of the Group Buying industry

This report studies the global Group Buying market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Group Buying companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Group Buying submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Group Buying market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Group Buying market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

