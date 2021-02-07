Trending News: Point-of-Care Testing Market Overview and Forecast Report 2021-2026 – Top players: Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, etc. | InForGrowth

Point-of-Care Testing is often referred to as an “artificial kidney.” Its function is to remove the excess wastes and fluid from the blood when the patient’s kidneys can no longer perform that task. Point-of-Care Testings are made of thin, fibrous material.

Overview of the worldwide Point-of-Care Testing market:

There is coverage of Point-of-Care Testing market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Point-of-Care Testing Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6250768/point-of-care-testing-market

The Top players are

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

ELITech Group

Response Biomedical

Princeton BioMeditech

Alfa Wassermann. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing On the basis of the end users/applications,

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory