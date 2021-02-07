Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Report, Growth Forecast, Analysis Current Trends, Industry statistics Till 2025

According to a new research report titled Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market. However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The global consumer identity and access management market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, the market is divided into advanced authentication, identity proofing services, and others (password management, data aggregation, and registration). The industry verticals adopting consumer IAM solutions are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, energy & utilities, public sector, and others (media & entertainment, education, and manufacturing).

Key Competitors of the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market are:

Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Okta, Inc., Experian PLC, Janrain, Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Traxion Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., MorphoTrust USA, GB Group Plc, ID Analytics, Inc., Aware Inc., Equifax Inc

The ‘Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Consumer Identity and Access Management market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Product Types covered are:

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Major Applications of Consumer Identity and Access Management covered are:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Utility

Public Sector

Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing)

Regional Consumer Identity and Access Management Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 2021 for the forecast period 2021 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Consumer Identity and Access Management market performance

