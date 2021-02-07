Crystal Oscillator Market Along with an Analysis of the Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

Crystal Oscillator Market Overview 2021 – 2025

The rising technology in Crystal Oscillator Market is also depicted in this research report. Crystal oscillator circuit is a resonating device that uses a piezoelectric crystal resonator to produce electric pulses with precise frequency via mechanical vibrations. A piezoelectric material is used in these crystals owing to the advantages of crystal oscillator such as converting mechanical vibrations into electric pulses and vice versa. These advantages have broadened the areas of applications of crystal oscillator. A crystal oscillator is a type of electronic oscillator/frequency oscillator that produces oscillations of a certain frequency. These crystals are utilized in digital devices such as integrated circuits, radio transmitters, and watches to produce clock signals.

One of the several factors that increase the demand for crystal oscillators is the requirement of highly stable frequency oscillators in the telecommunication industry. Furthermore, there is continuous increasing need for more compact telecommunication components with low power consumption and cost efficiency, which is served by intensive R&D activities in the crystal oscillator market. Among all the crystal oscillators, oven-controlled crystal oscillators offer the unmatched frequency stability and are best suited for telecommunication applications. In addition, the demand for crystal oscillator circuits in portable electronic devices , infotainment system in vehicles, automatic driver assist systems (ADASs) in the automotive industry drive the growth of crystal oscillator market. The wide range of crystal oscillator application includes industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive & transport, and aerospace & defense.

Key Competitors of the Global Crystal Oscillator Market are: Seiko Epson Corp., Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd., TXC Corporation, Vectron, River Eletec Corporation, Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Rakon Limited, Daishinku Corp., Fox Electronics, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sony Corp, SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.,

Major Product Types covered are:

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Others

Major Applications of Crystal Oscillator covered are:

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Military & Defense

Automotive & Transport

Others (Healthcare & Industrial)

