MOOC market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2026

MOOC market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 20262 min read
Global MOOC market was valued US$ 3.67 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 31.34 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.75% during a forecast period.
MOOC is a web-based platform which provides unlimited number of students with a chance of distance education with the best institutes in the world.
Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6083
Courses are offered for free, access to courses offered by professors at the top schools, professors and learners get world-wide exposure, hence improving pedagogical techniques and knowledge sharing are boosting the global MOOC market growth. However, Learners with disabilities and a poor internet connection canâ€™t use MOOCs is major retrain of the global MOOC market.
Corporates are rising adopting the MOOC as a part of their employee engagement and development programs. The MOOC acts as a cost-effective learning platform to improve the skill sets of the employees and enables organizations to track their employeesâ€™ improvement.
XMOOC platform to lead the market owing to high-quality content from universities and supportive initiatives by governments. They significantly broaden the number of students who can be exposed to university-level courses.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the MOOC market during the forecast period. It is the most progressive region in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure. The large presence of key MOOC vendors and the widespread awareness about such platforms would help North America to continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the global MOOC market are Coursera, edX, Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, MirÃadax, Jigsaw Academy, Simplilearn, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, Open2Study, WizIQ, Skillshare, XuetangX, Federica, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, and Kadenze.
Scope of the Global MOOC market
Global MOOC market by Type
XMOOC
CMOOC
Global MOOC market by Course
Humanities
Computer Science and Programming
Business Management
Global MOOC market by User
High School
Undergraduate
Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/6083/Single
Postgraduate
Corporate
Global MOOC market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players operating in the Global MOOC market
2U Inc.
Academic Partnerships
Apple Inc.
Cengage Learning
Course360
Codecademy
Coursera Inc.
Degreed
Education Portal
edX
Elsevier
Embanet-Compass, LLC
FutureLearn, Ltd.
Instructure Inc.
Khan Academy
Lynda.com, Inc.
Piazza Technologies, Inc.
ProctorU Inc.
SMARTHINKING, Inc.
StraighterLine
The Saylor Foundation
Udacity, Inc.
Udemy.com
To Get Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6083https://bisouv.com/